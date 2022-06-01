Throughout the summer, Koko-Go Bike Share will host free trail tours.
The group bike rides will be led by Koko-Go employees and will meet at the downtown Koko-Go location at 307 S. Main St.
Each of the tours will run along segments of Wildcat Creek Walk of Excellence, the Industrial Heritage Trail and the Cloverleaf Trail.
The tours will be held on the first Fridays and third Thursdays each month from the beginning of June until the beginning of September.
6 p.m. June 3: Walk of Excellence, Downtown Triple Loop – 2 miles
5 p.m. June 16: Industrial Heritage Trail, North Section – 7 miles
6 p.m. July 1: Industrial Heritage Trail, South Section – 4.8 miles
5 p.m. July 21: Walk of Excellence, West Section – 2.7 miles
6 p.m. Aug. 5: Walk of Excellence, West Section and Cloverleaf, South Section – 4 miles
5 p.m. Aug. 18: Walk of Excellence, Cloverleaf, Industrial Heritage Trail, Downtown Loop – 3.3 miles
6 p.m. Sept. 2: Industrial Heritage Trail, Walk of Excellence, Downtown Sculpture Tour – 1.8 miles
None of the events require registration and participants are welcome to bring their own bikes. Otherwise, participants are able to rent a Koko-Go bike while supplies last.
For more information, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
