When Gary Brown was told that he won a cash giveaway, he shrugged it off. He thought it was a scam.
“I didn’t think it was real,” he said.
But it was. Brown was selected for Acceptance Insurance’s national “Get A Smile, Give A Smile” sweepstakes. The sweepstakes gifted five people cash prizes totaling approximately $100,000.
Of all the entrants from the national campaign, Brown was chosen. He was presented with a $5,000 check from the insurance company on June 30 at the Kokomo Acceptance Insurance location, 3702 S. LaFountain St., Suite B.
As part of the sweepstakes, Brown was given $5,000 for himself, and another $5,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. Brown chose The Wounded Warrior project, an organization that hits close to home because Brown is a disabled Army veteran. He served during the Vietnam War.
The veteran said he knows firsthand that veterans across the country need all the extra help they can get, and he was happy to do a small part.
Brown said that because he was so skeptical of the sweepstakes at first, he was still trying to process the winnings.
“It was an absolute surprise,” Brown said. “I’ve never won anything in my life. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”
Representatives from Acceptance Insurance from all over the country attended the check presentation, including Vice President of Marketing and Brand Innovation Rachel Hislop, President and Chief Operations Officer Larry Willeford, Chief Sales Officer Ken Hampton and more.
“The real purpose of this was to give back to hardworking individuals during uncertain times,” Hislop said. “Not just for customers, but for employees and members of the community in general.”
Hampton said the sweepstakes is “really all about giving smiles.”
“We take that purpose to heart,” he said. “Giving is a part of who we are, it’s part of our DNA.”
The point of the presentation wasn’t just to pass a check, but to celebrate. Quesadillas were provided by Tortas Johann Mexican Grill, and sweets were provided by Tastefully Indiana. Members of the community, including Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Coordinator Sandy Chapin, attended the celebration.
The winner was a man of few words. He stood for pictures with a smile. When asked his plans for the cash, he had a simple answer.
“I’m going to spend it,” he said.
Brown went on to elaborate that the cash will help pay for bills but also will serve an important purpose.
“I’m going to get my mama a tombstone,” he said. “I wasn’t able to get her one before now.”
