The night before Christmas Eve, Lt. Joey Gates of the Salvation Army of Kokomo got a text message from a stranger.
"'I want to give you a substantial donation.' That's all he said. 'I was going to put it in a kettle but I didn't want someone to just steal it," Gates said of the message.
It was six gold Krugerrands, a gold coin from South Africa. They are worth about $2,000 each.
The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the story of his uncle who would donate Krugerrands to the kettle each year for several years. The uncle passed away, and in his last will and testament, he left six Krugerrands to the Salvation Army of Kokomo. The gift is valued at $12,366.
It was more than enough to help Salvation Army meet their seasonal fundraising goal of $68,700. Prior to the gift, the organization was $2,000 short. The total raised was $78,492.45.
"The man said his uncle always got to see the face of the person who got one (coin), but he wanted to the face of the person who got six (coins)," Gates said.
The moment Gates realized the enormity of the gift, he was overcome with emotion.
"I've heard of and seen people get Krugerrands before, personally I have not," he said. "So, for somebody to hand me six Krugerrands, on the last day of us ringing bells, basically that was just so overwhelming and exciting in one emotion."
The unexpected gift from the anonymous donor, whom Gates has nicknamed "Secret Santa", couldn't have come at a better time. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit's bell-ringing fundraiser underwent some scheduling changes, in addition to the financial challenges all nonprofits have experienced this year.
"Nationwide, the Salvation Army was looking at having 50% less donations this year, but having 150% more people coming to us for assistance," he said.
The organization started advertising their campaign to "rescue Christmas" in September, with the emphasis on helping the many people going through especially difficult times this year.
"The Salvation Army was looking at all of the turmoil from this year and saying, 'Hey, we need good news for once,'" he said. "And that good news is to ask our for help to rescue Christmas for those in our community who really need it."
The Salvation Army of Kokomo has been serving Howard County since 1903. Its services include a food pantry program, youth programs such as Club 3:16 during the school year and the Hidden Falls Camp in the summer.
"The Red Kettle Christmas Campaign funds these and many other services throughout the year. In a year of increased requests for financial and food assistance, fundraising efforts are more important that ever," according to a press release from the organization.
Usually the red kettles go out in the Kokomo area in the beginning of November, but Gates and his wife, Pamela, both grew up around and involved in Salvation Army. Starting that early in the season raised concerns.
"From our experience, that doesn't always work well," he said, with a laugh. "Usually people get tired of them. Sometimes my wife and I get tired of them. 'Wait, isn't this over yet?'"
So, the kettles arrived at storefronts the week before Thanksgiving.
"We started ten days later than we normally would, and raised more money than we ever thought we could," he said. "... We raised almost $10,000 more in just those red kettles than we thought we ever would."
This is the Gates' first year in Kokomo. The couple moved to the city in July to take on their positions as lieutenants for the organization.
The pair have been pastors with the nonprofit for four years. They relocated from Des Moines, Iowa, where they had been for three years.
"We're excited, we have two little boys who are in the Kokomo School Corporation," he said. "They're loving it, we're loving it here as a family."
Gates, originally from Topeka, Kansas, grew up in Salvation Army, attending youth programs and church services. Pamela Gates joined Salvation Army in her teens. The pair met at the Olathe, Kansas Salvation Army as teenagers.
"We are a church, that's what people don't realize, Salvation Army started as a church. We got into the social service sector when we saw that people needed help," he said. "People only see the social services we offer when we offer so much more."
As of right now, church services and other in-person meetings have been suspended due to COVID-19. But, anyone interested can catch the Sunday sermons on the Salvation Army of Kokomo Facebook page.
Every nonprofit is facing unique challenges right now, and Gates said the local branch is in desperate need of volunteers. Salvation Army has a partnership with Food Finders, which supplies fresh produce to food banks. This partnership brings Salvation Army three trucks full of food a week, but Banks is the only one who is able to drive the truck.
"That takes me out of our community at least two out of three days a week," he said. "Our biggest need a volunteer who can drive a truck for us."
The shipments from Food Finders is too much food for just the Kokomo community, so it stocks other pantries in the area, and other area Salvation Army food banks.
"We really just need more hands on deck," he said.
Gates said he's optimistic about helping hands of the community because the startling success of the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign says a lot about the City of Firsts.
"To say we were going to be down 50% and then to exceed our goal, the community of Kokomo has stepped up tremendously," he said. "There was a lot of help, a lot of people that want to help in our community. That is a tremendous thing to see."
