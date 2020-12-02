Robyn Neill was surfing the web earlier this year and found a virtual pageant. All she had to do was send in a video and a few headshots. She thought, “Why not?”
And she was crowned. And she did it again, and again.
Neill’s ninth title, 2021 National Elite America’s Miss Agribusiness, is what she considers her most important to date. After she won this pageant on Nov. 21, she and her husband, Daniel, hopped in the car to head back to Neill’s hometown, the City of Firsts.
Neill, now a Jacksonville, Florida resident, was dazzling alongside the lights at We Care Park on opening night, Nov. 26. She was even able to meet up with Mayor Tyler Moore.
But, why Agribusiness? The beauty queen grew up in Kokomo but left the area in 2010 after her mother passed away. Growing up here became the foundation for her love of agriculture.
Neill isn’t a farmer, but a photographer. She has an eye for fields, farms and the natural textures found along the county roads of central Indiana. Of course, growing up in Indiana birthed a nostalgia for crops, as well.
What really sealed the deal is picking tomatoes. Neill’s mom used to babysit for people who would come up from Florida to pick tomatoes during harvest, she said.
“Up north of Kokomo, there were tomato fields and they used to come up and they would pick the tomatoes,” she said. “Well, we got to go and help, and would get 25 cents a bushel. So that was kind of cool for us.”
For a time during her young teen years, Neill’s family moved to live with cousins in Georgia on a hog farm.
“Of course, we had crops there, soybeans, corn,” she said. “I grew up around the farm arena, but not necessarily inside it. … I did FFA, and the Howard County 4-H Fair for a couple of years.”
At the beginning of this year, Neill found a virtual pageant and decided to enter, on a whim. And won.
“I kept entering more and more and more, and I kept winning, and it was amazing,” she said.
In the Miss Agribusiness pageants, each contestant has to do three mandatory entries: on-stage introductions, evening gown and for this year, western wear. Contestants also choose two optional entries from categories of interview, essay and Fashionista.
“I chose interview and Fashionista,” she said. “The Fashionista had to represent where you’re from. Since I’m currently living in Jacksonville, I did a Lady Ringmaster because the Ringling Brothers Circus Musem is in Sarasota, Florida.”
With the state and county titles, winners aren’t required to fulfill certain titles, but as 2021 National Elite America’s Miss Agribusiness, Neill has to make appearances twice a month and perform community service.
One of her appearances was at We Care Park on Thanksgiving. We Care means a lot to Neill because the nonprofit organization helped her family growing up. She even said she watches the televised auction each year all the way from Florida.
Miss Agribusiness is “not a normal pageant system,” Neill said, and that’s why she got involved in it. The system rewards winners with scholarships for education, but that’s not the only reason she loved it.
“It’s not a pageant system like you’d think, it’s not all about beauty,” she said. “It’s about empowering women and young girls, agriculture and the agricultural community. That’s what makes it so special for me.”
Neill said that there’s very little women representation in farming, or at least in the public eye, and she wants to challenge that.
“Every time you ever see anything about farmers, it’s always men,” she said. “I want to empower women that we can do as much as a man can and we can drive those tractors and combines, we can do all of that.”
There’s another reason why winning the crown is so special to Neill. She prefaced by saying she does not want press coverage to focus on this, but would believe it makes winning even more special.
“I am transgender,” she said. “I grew up in a boy’s body. So now, I am fully female, and that’s what makes it even more important to me, is that we empower women.”
Neill wrote a book on her story, “It’s a boy, it’s a girl: A Transgender Story,” which is available on Amazon.com.
“This is a cisgender pageant, and I’m the very first transgender person who was in this pageant,” she said. “But I don’t want to overshadow this: this is about women, all women, not just transwomen.”
Neill said that being crowned is so much more than the glamour of wearing the crown, and she hopes to show that during her time as 2021 National Elite America’s Miss Agribusiness.
“My goal, just as a farmer sows her seeds, I want to plant and sow a seed into every woman that they can be anything they want to,” she said. “And with my voice, I want to water those seeds, so we can have a whole new crop of amazing and beautiful queens. That’s what this is about for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.