Kokomo Park Band to present Labor Day concertThe Kokomo Park Band will wrap up its extended summer series this weekend with its "Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop" show.
The free concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in Highland Park. The show, conducted by KPB's Artistic Director Jay Gaphart, will feature Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus and vocalist Cherresa Lawson.The
KPB will pay tribute to American musical theater with "Broadway One Step March" by Karl King, "Music of Cole Porter," "Selections from The Music Man," "Strike Up the Band," "Highlights from Sound of Music," "You Can’t Stop the Beat" from “Hairspray,” "Beauty and the Beast," and more, according to a press release from KPB.
The Kokomo Men of Note, under the direction of Charles Rose, will perform "Ladies of Old Broadway." The medley includes "Hello, Dolly," "Maria" from "West Side Story," and "Mame," according to the press release. Lawson will perform "You Raise Me Up."
To comply with current COVID-19 precautions, the audience will be asked to sit 6 feet apart unless they are from the same household and encouraged to wear face coverings upon entering and exiting. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event. There will be no alternate location in the event of rain.
Current information can be found at www.kokomoparkband.org or by calling 765-319-8554.
First Friday: Artsapalooza
This month's First Friday will showcase new works in Artist Alley while celebrating Mayor Tyler Moore's 50th birthday.
The free event will be 5:30-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Kokomo. The festivities begin in Artist Alley next to Artworks Gallery, celebrating 16 new pieces on display, according to a post on the Kokomo First Friday Facebook page. There will be refreshments provided by Main Street Cafe and free caricature drawings by Arlie Smith.
Get your groove on at the rain gardens, across the street from Jamie's Soda Fountain, for an improv dance party at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to join one of the crews or may lead their own group with a fun routine.
Wrap up the night with Movie Night with Mayor Moore at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m. The film is a "Jedi secret from a galaxy far, far away," according to the post.
Kokomo Farmers Market
Don't forget to head to the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market this weekend to load up on locally-grown corn from two vendors. While you're there, snag some apple and pumpkin delights.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets. A wide variety of farmers, bakers, chefs, artists, musicians, makers, creators, crafters and nonprofit organizations will be present, selling everything from fresh produce to baked goods.
For more information about the market, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Riverwalk concert series: Howard featuring muse underground
Rock out at the Riverwalk Concert Series featuring Howard on Saturday.
The free concert will be 6-10 p.m. at Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. There will be food, drinks and local vendors on site. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
