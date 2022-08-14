In celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, the 2022 Play on Kokomo photo competition was held throughout July. During the competition, Kokomo residents posted photos of their favorite parks to social media.
The Kokomo Parks Board has now selected its top three favorite submissions.
Jenny Farkas won first place with “Sliding into fun,” which was photographed in Highland Park. Farkas’ prize was two season passes to Kokomo Beach for 2023, along with 35 day passes.
Jessica Kuefner won second place with “Floating along,” photographed at Kokomo Beach. Kuefner will receive two season passes to Kokomo Beach.
Carla Bruss won third place with “Just monkeying around,” which was shot at Foster Park. Bruss’ prize is a single Kokomo Beach season pass.
The rest of the photos can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for the tag #PlayOnKokomo2022. This was the sixth year the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department held the photo contest.
