It starts with the sauce. It's recommended to let it cook for a couple hours on the stove. Then it's time to assemble the lasagna and pop it in the oven.
Every lasagna for Lasagna Love, a nationwide grassroots movement to connect neighbors through homemade meal delivery, is baked with a little bit of love, patience, and lots of delicious ingredients.
The organization also seeks to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help, especially from mothers, when people need it the most, according to lasagnalove.org.
Marci Sieracki, regional director for Lasagna Love Midwest, said that the organization is truly about the kindness of helping neighbors in need.
"Our goal is essentially neighbors helping neighbors through the kindness of a home-cooked meal," she said. "It started with lasagna because for one, it's a comfort food but it's also a good, filling meal. But we don't have to just do lasagna, especially as we evolve."
Lois Reed really loves to volunteer. She'd been volunteering at food banks regularly until the coronavirus pandemic hit, but then she was at a loss.
Then she found out about Lasagna Love when a story about the organization was on the Today Show.
"When the pandemic hit, it kind of was a setback for my volunteering at (Food Finders Food Bank)," she said. "So I saw this story on the Today Show and thought, 'Oh this is perfect for me.'"
Reed, who lives in Lafayette, said Lasagna Love fits her perfectly. She loves to cook, and she has the time. Plus, if someone needs to eat, she doesn't mind helping them eat.
"I think everybody needs a good, hot meal," she said.
While lasagna can take quite a bit of time, Reed said after a few times making it, it gets a lot easier. Lasagna Love provides a lasagna recipe, which simplifies things.
"You don't have to follow the recipe but I kind of do," she said. "Because I came to find out that it's pretty darn good."
Reed said she sets up an assembly process that keeps things simple. She also likes to sneak in a few veggies.
"You know how kids can be picky," she said. "I grate zucchini or yellow squash and I mix it in with layer of the cheese. It just disappears, you have no idea it's even there, so you have some hidden vegetables in there for the kids."
While Reed loves to cook, Sieracki had never made a lasagna before joining the organization. Sieracki got involved with the organization because she loved the message of helping neighbors, but also the judgment-free philosophy of Lasagna Love.
"One of our core values is ... (to) take away the stigma of asking for help," she said. "One of our greatest things that I love, that really drew me to this organization is that we're not judgmental."
Removing the stigma of asking for help is a difficult mission, but an important one, Sieracki said. She said she's regularly asked by recipients what they need to provide to qualify or if they'd qualify at all.
"Yes, you qualify, as long as you raise your hand and ask for help, you qualify," she said. "Because need has so many different faces, and just because somebody on the outside looks put together, we don't know what it's like on the inside. And it's not our business."
The regional director said that she's sympathetic to those who need assistance in any time, but especially during a pandemic. According to lasagnalove.org, the organization is active in all 50 states, provides 3,500 meals a week and has more than 20,000 volunteers.
"I think so many of us can relate to having those difficult times," she said. "Especially when we think of the caregivers. Sometimes, someone in your family is sick, even if you can afford a meal, if you have someone in the hospital or you have kids, there's just so many people in need."
Reed said she's pulled up to a house that was "pretty darn nice" and has visited places that haven't been as nice, and it doesn't matter either way.
"There's no judgement, if you need help, you need help," she said.
When someone requests a lasagna be delivered, they're asked to write a little story about why they're asking for help. One story in particular stuck with Reed.
A family lost their apartment and they were living in a motel, and the management company of the hotel took all of their belongings and sold them. The family of two was left with nothing.
"They had nothing," she said. "There were only two them, but for their case, I made them a 9-by-9-inch pan, but I also stopped by Fazoli's on my way there to pick them up some breadsticks, too. It's certainly not necessary, but it's a nice add-in."
Another recipient that tugged on Reed's heartstrings was a woman who was unable to walk, and was too embarrassed to traverse a grocery on a scooter. Reed made three lasagnas, one ready to go and two to freeze.
"I mean, gosh, some people can't even get out," she said.
Sieracki said there was one woman who didn't have a working phone, eight kids, and nothing to feed them that night, so Sieracki reached out to the chef and had some donated funds to help the family. Three large lasagnas were delivered that night.
"When you don't have anything for dinner, you're relying on this meal," she said. "That's one moment that really stuck with me."
The organization desperately needs volunteers in the Kokomo area, and Reed said she can't recommend it enough.
"If they have the time and the means to do it, I think people would find it very rewarding," she said. "Especially now when people are struggling."
