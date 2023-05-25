The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library plans to launch its annual Summer Reading Program with a kickoff party on June 2.
During the Summer Reading Program, community members will be encouraged to read throughout June and July. Prizes will be distributed to those who keep up with weekly reading streaks. Participants who complete four of the program’s six weeks will earn a ticket to the library’s Splish Splash Final Bash at Kokomo Beach.
The kickoff party will be held at the library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 1,000 people to sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the event will receive a free age-appropriate book and tote bag.
You will still be able to sign up for the reading program after June 2.
The reading program will be open to anyone. Participants don’t need a KHCPL membership nor do they have to live in Howard County.
During the program, participants will track their reading using a paper tracker, which will be distributed as people sign up for the program, or they can use an app called Beanstack. People who miss a day of reading will be able to maintain their reading streak by attending library programs, volunteering or making a donation.
Two authors will make appearances at Kokomo-Howard County Public Libraries in June to help celebrate the event.
Brooke Anderson, author of “DJ’s Magic Paint,” will speak from 6-7 p.m. June 12 at the library’s main locations. Troy Cummings, author of “The Notebook of Doom” series, will speak from 2-3 p.m. June 29 at the library’s southern location, 1755 E. Center Road.
For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.