Mbari Mbayo, an art collective in Osogbo, Nigeria, was founded in the early 1960s. In an era when European artists like Pablo Picasso and Amedeo Modigliani were getting famous with their African-influenced art, the club hoped to give African artists the resources they needed to bring their creations to international audiences.
The Nigerian art movement was a success. Roughly six decades later, Osogbo artists are still producing works enjoyed across the globe. And with the help of Hoosier license plates, some of those artists will soon be featured in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Arts Commission announced it would award Howard County-based NOLA World Music & Artwerks with a $4,000 grant to hold the OSOGBO Art & Heritage Exhibition.
Funds for the annual grant came from the Arts Trust Plate endowment, which collects donations from Celebrate the Arts license plate sales.
A single organization is selected from each county in Indiana.
The Miami County Artisan Gallery received funds for Miami County and the Tipton Community Theatre received funds for Tipton County.
Grant recipients were announced July 6.
Robin Williams, director of NOLA World & Artwerks, explained the Osogbo exhibit will be held in Indianapolis in October. However, breakaway events will bring parts of the exhibition and likely one of the artists to Howard County.
The exhibit will largely feature Williams’ personal collection of art from the Osogbo school. She’s been working on the collection for roughly 20 years. The exhibit will also feature the upcoming generation of Osogbo artists.
“In the last 5-10 years, Nigerian art in particular has become pretty hot in the art market because there’s a recognition and definitely support for artists in Africa,” Williams said. “We’re going to put a spotlight on that.”
