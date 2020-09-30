Love can be found anywhere, even in the produce section.
Childhood sweethearts Eric Willhite and Rachelle Miles reunited by the oranges in Aldi in late June 2019. Eric Willhite was avoiding her, and she wanted to say hi anyway.
On July 20, he proposed to her in the exact same spot.
The couple were planning to stock up on snacks for a road trip to Florida to celebrate Willhite's 21st birthday. The day was dedicated to preparing for the week-long trip; going to Miles' grandmother's home for beach gear, Sam's Club and Aldi for snacks.
"She had no idea it was coming," Willhite said.
And she really didn't. Miles was so convinced that Willhite was joking that she almost told him to stand up.
"We're kind of cheesy, whenever we go to Aldi, we always meet in that spot and just say hi to each other," she said. "So I said hi and turned to walk away, but he pulls me back, and he got down on one knee... I was really confused and once he pulled out the box, that's when I realized what was happening."
At that moment Miles looked up and realized her brother and his friends were filming and taking photos, and she realized he'd planned the whole thing.
"I could tell what I was saying didn't really matter because she wasn't hearing any of it, she was so stunned," Willhite said. "But the second we got in my car, she started sobbing."
The union wasn't an expected one, even though the pair were actually middle school sweethearts, Miles, 20, said. They went steady on and off from 6th to 8th grade, but the relationship ended before high school.
"After 8th grade, we didn't talk all of high school," she said. "Not a single word. Freshman year through senior year, there was no contact whatsoever."
So when Miles spotted Willhite doing a shopping trip for Instacart, a delivery shopping service, next to the oranges, it was a gamble to say hello.
"He was actually trying to avoid me," she said. "I thought 'Why not say hi?' And it was just, 'Hi, how are you?' It was just the regular small talk."
Willhite said when she approached him, his stomach dropped and he immediately felt anxious. He tried to scrounge up conversation.
"I tried my best to make conversation with her, so I said that I saw her parents just sold their house, and she said, 'Yeah, that was like four years ago," he said. "So I said, 'Oh, okay. I got to get back to my order.' It was a quick interaction and kind of nerve-wracking honestly."
But for Willhite, the small talk sparked an interest. A few days later, he sent Miles three direct messages on Instagram and even texted the phone number he had for Miles from middle school -- which was the same number. Miles woke up on a Saturday morning to six messages, a little confused.
He wanted to take her to dinner, and she was nervous about that because the couple hadn't spoken since middle school.
"It was a middle school relationship, you know how it goes, a terrible break-up, so dramatic," she said. "I was like, 'I don't think just one dinner would hurt.'"
Willhite said that first dinner was all she wrote.
"We were there, and we were so comfortable with each other, I don't know how else to explain it except that we were both so happy from that initial meeting," he said. "It was like we just fit. How are we both so happy already?"
They went to a restaurant in downtown Kokomo for trivia, where the met up with friends from middle school.
"They knew that we had dated before and they kind of looked and each other and looked at us and said, 'Are y'all back together?' And Rachelle and I just looked at each other and kind of laughed. We were saying, 'Oh, no.' But I think we kind of knew that this is what we wanted but we didn't want to admit it that early on to each other."
In fact, that was the exact opposite of Miles' plans.
"Before dinner, I looked in the mirror and told myself, 'You will not catch feelings,'" she said, laughing. "I was not really looking for a relationship, I didn't want to be in a relationship but once I got into the restaurant I could feel myself falling for him. It was very obvious that we were meant to be together."
While they fell in love swiftly, the pair aren't going to rush down the aisle.
They have a plan, even the proposal was done within agreed-upon parameters, which included at least a year of dating and couldn't happen on Willhite's birthday (July 22). Wedding planning began before the couple was engage. Willhite called the proposal "a formality because we knew this was what we wanted."
"I wanted to get married on my birthday so I'd never forget it, but she said no, so we picked July 22, 2022, so it would be 7-22-22. So I picked 7-20-20 (to propose) to keep that repeating number going," he said. "And my birthday is 7-21 so my birthday is right in the middle."
Repeated numbers weren't the only consideration of the big day. Miles is attending Purdue University for veterinarian studies and will graduate in May 2022 before continuing onto veterinary school and Willhite will graduate from Indiana University-Kokomo with a degree in business management.They want to get married July 2022 because Miles will start veterinary school and Willhite will need to support them, he said.
"I was kind of worried that getting engaged so young that people would judge us for it, but we have plans," he said. "And getting married is part of that."
