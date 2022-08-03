The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will appear alongside an ABBA tribute band Saturday. Although the concert is free to attend, special seating options will be sold to raise funds for the organization’s 49th season.
There are three main concerts in the Symphony’s season, with several additional concerts available.
The first main concert will be held Oct. 1 and is titled “Mozart to the Moderns.”
The October concert will begin with Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, the last the symphony composer wrote, before skipping ahead to the 20th century with “Le Bœuf sur le toit” by Darius Milhaud and “A Jazz Symphony” by George Antheil.
After the holidays, the Symphony will return Jan. 21 with a concert titled “The String Theory of Everything.”
The January concert will feature more Mozart with “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” and Antheil with “Serenade for Strings.” The Symphony will also perform Ottorino Respighi’s “The Birds” and a medley from Jóhann Jóhannsson’s score for the film “The Theory of Everything.”
The Symphony’s spring finale, held May 20, is titled “Symphonic Power!” and will be an homage to extended orchestra soundtracks in cinema. The concert will feature Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, which was used in “Babe, Pig in the City,” and Maurice Ravel’s “Boléro.”
Season tickets cost $50.
Extra concerts
Nov. 12 will mark the return of the Holiday Dinner Singalong, the Symphony’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s concert will be centered around television movies. The concert will also feature trivia and a silent auction.
The Symphony also plans to celebrate Christmas with a Dec. 11 concert at Grace United Methodist Church.
The final mini concert will be a string quartet performance of Led Zeppelin and other rock groups. The show will be held May 20.
Tickets to the Christmas and string quartet shows will cost $10 each.
Saturday fundraiser
There will be VIP and family seating options at the Foster Park show.
Family seats cost $15 for people 18 and older and $10 for children aged 11-17. Children younger than 11 will get into the family seating for free. Popcorn and Coca-Cola products will be served in the family section.
The last VIP table is being sold for $450 and seats eight people.
The Symphony is also hosting a car show along the stretch of Superior Street that lines Foster Park before the concert. Registration will cost $10 and runs 2-4 p.m. Awards will be distributed at 6 p.m. and the first place winner will receive two VIP tickets.
For more information, visit https://www.kokomosymphony.com/.
