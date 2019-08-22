Hemsworth seeks to divorce Cyrus
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.
The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
Hemsworth, whose attorney Laura Wasser has been involved in many major stars’ divorces, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
The two were an on-again, off-again couple for more than a decade before marrying in December. They announced their separation on Aug. 10.
Brinkley, Spicer make ‘Dancing with the Stars’
NEW YORK (AP) — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette” and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars” — but not everyone is happy with the list.
ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday for season 28 on “Good Morning America.” The season kicks off Sept. 16.
Spicer quit as press secretary just six months into President Donald Trump’s presidency. He had a contentious relationship with the press and is remembered for his ridiculed statement that the president’s inauguration was the most widely seen in history.
Spicer’s addition apparently didn’t go down well with co-host Tom Bergeron, who tweeted that he earlier told producers he hoped the new season would be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate” and urged them not have any “divisive bookings.”
The show’s lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis.
Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers.
Cost of spherical Vegas Strip venue put at $1.2 billion-plus
LAS VEGAS — Company and project officials are estimating the costs of a spherical entertainment venue under construction on the Las Vegas Strip at between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion.
Madison Square Garden Co. President Andrew Lustgarten disclosed cost projections Tuesday along with quarterly company earnings.
The 18,000-seat arena, called MSG Sphere, is a partnership between MSG and Las Vegas Sands, the owner of the adjacent Venetian and Palazzo resorts.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the company and general contractor AECOM are negotiating a final cost.
It could be more than four times the $375 million it took to build T-Mobile Arena, which opened in 2016 about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) down the Strip.
MSG Sphere is scheduled to open in 2021 with a huge interior wrap-around LED screen and immersive audience experience technology.
LA Opera names lawyer to lead Placido Domingo investigation
SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Opera said Tuesday it will immediately open a “thorough and independent investigation” into allegations of sexual harassment against the opera star Placido Domingo, the company’s general director.
In a brief statement Tuesday, the opera company said it has hired Debra Wong Yang from the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to lead the investigation.
LA Opera did not respond to questions about how the investigation would be carried out and its expected duration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.