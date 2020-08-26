J Balvin, Roddy Ricch no longer performing at MTV VMAs
NEW YORK — Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch and Colombian superstar J Balvin will no longer perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.Ricch announced his cancellation in a statement posted to Instagram Live, saying: “My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance.”The MTV VMAs will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show was originally supposed to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.“My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance,” Ricch said. “I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE.”A representative for Balvin confirmed on Monday that he would no longer perform at the event, but no details were provided. In a pre-taped video released almost two weeks ago, Balvin revealed he contracted COVID-19 and that it impacted him heavily and made his life difficult. While he accepted an award at Premios Juventud 2020, he told viewers: “This is not a joke ... It’s very dangerous. Take a lot of care of yourselves.”
Former ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boyLOS ANGELES — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.
A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.
Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful.”
