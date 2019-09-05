Winfrey launching wellness arena tour in early 2020
LOS ANGELES — Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.
The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday that the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour will begin Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is working in conjunction with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) to offer a full-day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour. She made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
The tour will conclude in Denver on March 7. She will also make stops in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
It’s her first national tour in five years. She has been to Canada and Australia more recently.
Police: Man broke into Swift’s home, took off shoes
WESTERLY, R.I. — Police say a man who broke into Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island took his shoes off because he wanted to be polite.
Westerly police who responded to the home just after 5 p.m. Friday found 26-year-old Richard Joseph McEwan inside.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Westerly Sun the Milford, New Jersey man wasn’t wearing shoes. When asked why, he said he was always taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.
He’s charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. Online court records did not list a defense attorney.
Lacey says his officers have had to deal with several suspicious people at the singer’s home, but this is the first time he remembers someone making it inside.
He says no one was home.
Country musician Bentley fined for illegal Colorado fishing
DENVER — Country music star Dierks Bentley has been fined $139.50 for fishing without a license after Colorado concertgoers reported him to state officials.
The Denver Post reported Monday that Bentley and fellow country star Luke Bryan talked on stage about fishing during a festival in Buena Vista.
Officials say audience members contacted the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department to check whether the singers had fishing licenses.
Officials say the reports alone were not enough to warrant action, but Bentley posted online proof Sunday.
A photo posted on social media shows Bentley holding a brown trout in Cottonwood Creek in the central Colorado town.
A parks and wildlife spokesman says an officer located Bentley in Buena Vista Monday and issued a ticket.
Bentley paid the fine in cash on the spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.