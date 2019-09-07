Nicki Minaj tweets that she’s retiring to ‘have my family’
LOS ANGELES — Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?
The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”
In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”
In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.
Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”
A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.
Billy Bush gets a second chance at TV show after firing
NEW YORK — Three years after being fired by NBC due to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, Billy Bush is hoping to use his experience in television’s wilderness to his advantage in his new job.
Bush begins Monday as host of the revamped pop culture news show, “Extra.” He was a rising star just hired as a host on the “Today” show when tape emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign of him laughing to lewd remarks made by Donald Trump before an appearance on “Access Hollywood” 11 years earlier.
Following an outcry, Trump was elected president. Bush lost his job.
That gave him a unique view from the inside of a media maelstrom, and he’s using it as a selling point to land interviews with celebrities in similar situations. The idea: I, more than anyone, know what you’re going through and I’m not going to make things worse.
James Atlas, author and editor of biographies, dies at 70
NEW YORK — James Atlas, an author, editor and patron of literary biographies who broke thorough in his 20s by writing an acclaimed book on poet Delmore Schwartz and later oversaw releases on subjects ranging from St. Augustine to Elvis Presley, has died.
Fellow biographer Anne C. Heller told The Associated Press that Atlas died Wednesday at age 70. Atlas’ daughter, the literary agent Molly Atlas, said that he had been battling a long-term lung condition that worsened in recent months.
Friends and fellow writers and biographers posted online tributes, praising him as a generous supporter of other people’s work.
“He was a friend to many biographers, including me, and one of the first to encourage me to write my book about Shirley Jackson,” Ruth Franklin, whose Jackson biography won a National Book Critics Circle prize, wrote on her Facebook page.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studios founder Jimmy Johnson dies
FLORENCE, Ala. — Jimmy Johnson, a founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and guitarist with the famed studio musicians “The Swampers,” has died.
He was 76. His family announced in a Facebook post that he died Thursday.
As a studio musician, recording engineer and record producer, Johnson played a role in iconic hits by Percy Sledge, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.
Musician Jason Isbell posted on Twitter, writing “The mighty Jimmy Johnson has passed. A lot of my favorite music wouldn’t exist without him.”
Bassist and business partner David Hood said Johnson was a “friend who became a brother” and an inspiration to him and countless others in the music business.
“Jimmy was just an all-around phenomenal music guy,” Hood said.
