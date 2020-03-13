Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with new virus
SYDNEY — Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are isolated in stable condition in an Australian hospital Thursday after contracting the new coronavirus, the actor and Australian officials said.
The two-time Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to disclose they have COVID-19, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.
Hanks said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” he said, adding they’ll be “isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”
Australian officials said the couple were being treated at a Queensland hospital. “We wish them a very speedy recovery,” state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.
French-American movie director Tonie Marshall dies at 68
PARIS — French-American filmmaker and actress Tonie Marshall, the only female director to ever win a Cesar award — France’s equivalent of the Oscars — has died. She was 68.
France’s Equalities Ministry Thursday confirmed the death “with sadness.”
Marshall won the top directing prize at the Cesars in 2000 for her movie “Venus Beauty Institute,” a romantic comedy starring Nathalie Baye and Audrey Tautou that recounts the quest for fulfillment of three female employees in a Parisian beauty parlor. After that, she became a prominent figure in the fight against sexism in the French film industry.
Despite the accolade, her global renown in cinema remained limited.
