Rita Wilson shows off skills during quarantine
Actress and singer Rita Wilson showed off another side to her musical repertoire while riding out the virus stuck inside.
The performer, married to actor Tom Hanks, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she is seen reading the sci-fi novel “Ender’s Game.” Then the classic Naughty by Nature 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray” begins playing and she raps along nonchalantly — and gamely.
“You drew a picture of my morning/But you couldn’t make my day/I’m rockin’ and you’re yawning/But you never look my way,” she rapped.
Wilson titled the video “Quarantine Stir Crazy.” Hanks and Wilson are in self-isolation in Australia, where the actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when the couple received the diagnosis that both have COVID-19.
Broadway star hosts podcast during lockdown
Broadway figure Seth Rudetsky is taking a bunch of celebrities back to high school during the coronavirus shutdown.
The longtime SiriusXM talk show host has a new podcast debuting Tuesday in which he interviews celebrities about their high school experiences and how those experiences continue to shape them.
Guests include Tina Fey, Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Sean Hayes, Rosie O’Donnell, Allison Janney, Bebe Neuwirth, Bob the Drag Queen and Jason Alexander.
Rudetsky promises some wild stories, like how Williams accidentally planted marijuana in her mother’s greenhouse and the accident that almost killed Janney when she was 17. Fey’s will reveal her real-life influences for “Mean Girls.”
“Seth Rudetsky’s Back to School” will be available weekly on SiriusXM On Demand and Pandora.
Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant
LOS ANGELES — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.
The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.
In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail and a friend’s 1-year-old son. Miles was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her unborn daughter, who she planned to name Sophia, two months later.
In her Twitter message announcing the pregnancy, Miles thanked those who supported her and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein after the crash and let them grieve for the past two years.
“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow,” Miles wrote.
