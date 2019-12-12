Thunberg named Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
MADRID — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said she was surprised and honored Wednesday to learn she had been named Time’s youngest “Person of the Year,” saying the accolade deserved to be shared by others in the global movement she helped inspire.
The 16-year-old Swede has become the face of a new generation of activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her activism, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.
“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the media franchise said on its website.
Leaving a U.N. climate conference in Madrid, Thunberg told The Associated Press she was “a bit surprised” at the recognition.
Cardi B shows up at court for strip club fight case
NEW YORK — Cardi B turned up for a court appearance Tuesday in an attempted assault case, staying mum — except for fashion statements — as it proceeds.
The Grammy-winning rapper sported a feather-trimmed black coat with a long train and a wide-brimmed black hat to her court date in Queens, where she faces felony charges stemming from an August 2018 fight at a strip club.
The court session centered on her lawyers’ efforts to get access to the alleged victims’ social-media messages.
“We believe she’s innocent, and so we’re investigating all aspects,” lawyer Drew Findling said after the court appearance.
Cardi B whispered to him and attorney Jeff Kern in court but otherwise didn’t speak.
She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have denied she harmed anyone.
Police have said Cardi B, 27, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club. The dispute sparked a bottle-and-hookah-pipe throwing fracas that caused minor injuries to the woman and another employee, according to police.
Born Belcalis Almanzar, Cardi B boasts chart-topping hits including “I Like It” and the Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You.” She won a best rap album Grammy for “Invasion of Privacy” this year and has notched other honors, including the American Music Awards’ favorite rap/hip hop artist title.
