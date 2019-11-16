Dave Bautista now guardian to 2 abandoned pit bulls
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista.
The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. Volunteers from Rescue Me Tampa wrote a post seeking someone who would take both dogs, writing they’d been together their whole life.
That was last month. A week later, the group posted a picture of the star hugging the two pups and announcing he had adopted them. The rescuers said Bautista is spoiling the rescue dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and doggy doors everywhere.
Woman says Denver arena guard told her to remove hijab
DENVER — A Muslim civil rights group is protesting after a Colorado arena security guard told a woman to remove her hijab before she could enter to see her 8-year-old daughter sing the national anthem with her school choir at a Denver Nuggets basketball game.
Gazella Bensreiti (ben-SRAY-tee) said Wednesday that the guard told her to “take that thing off of my head” at the Pepsi Center box office on Nov. 5.
Bensreiti said she explained the scarf was for religious purposes. She said the guard replied that she didn’t care.
After speaking with a supervisor, the guard ushered her inside.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations protested the incident.
Arena owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment called the encounter a misunderstanding and said the guard didn’t recognize that Bensreiti was wearing a hijab.
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks has won the Entertainer of the Year honor at the Country Music Association Awards.
Brooks won the top award on a night when the contributions of women to country music were front and center, starting with a powerful opening performance from some of country music’s biggest female stars.
Carrie Underwood, who co-hosted and performed during Wednesday’s show, was the lone female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category.
Brooks singled out Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs during his acceptance speech as some of the country artists he respected the most. Brooks performed his song “Dive Bar” during Tuesday’s ceremony.
