Post Malone to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
NEW YORK (AP) — You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31.
Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — joined by the cast of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” — will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The annual New Year’s Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.
Usher, Sheryl Crow and “Pose” star Billy Porter — who will host — will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby to perform during Super Bowl week
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Brown, Migos and DaBaby are the latest stars slated to perform during Super Bowl week in Miami.
VEW Live! announced Tuesday that the acts will join Card B as headliners for the inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival, which takes place Jan.31-Feb.1 at Marlins Park.
Others slated to perform during the two-day event include Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna and Shenseea. More performers will be announced later.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.
Lady Gaga, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and the Chainsmokers are some of the artists who have announced they are holding concerts in Miami days before the big game.
25 years later, Mariah Carey’s Christmas original is No.1
NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.
Billboard announced that the song topped this week’s chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.
Each holiday season Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958-59.
The song is from Carey’s 1994 album, “Merry Christmas,” which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
