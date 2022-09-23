A crowd gathered in Artist Alley during the first Friday of September for the 2022-23 exhibit’s reception.
The ninth annual installation of Artist Alley features the largest collection the alley has ever seen, said Cheryl Sullivan, president of the Kokomo Art Association. This year also boasts the largest amount of sculptures ever displayed in the alley.
The Art Association president added the work in the Alley, which is coordinated by the Kokomo Art Association and the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, seems to be getting better every year.
“We’re to the point where we’re going to have to start denying people, which is a good problem to have,” Sullivan said.
She contributed word of mouth to the exhibition space’s growth. Some artists who have been featured in the alley for several years have begun inviting their peers to submit work. The Artist Alley has also grown in social media popularity, Sullivan noted.
Cybil Johnson, a student at Indiana University Kokomo, contributed five of the six sculptures in this year’s exhibition.
“It's a great opportunity for upcoming artists like myself, and artists who haven't been seen,” Johnson said. “Just to get out in the public for the first time is a huge deal.”
Mirroring Sullivan’s thoughts on the growth of the Artist Alley, Johnson predicted the public exhibition would become more competitive. She added that the quality of art in the Alley seems to increase each year.
Johnson explained the sculptures were made during an independent study taught by Gregory Steel, who contributed the sixth sculpture in the exhibition. In total, she made 10 sculptures over the course of the five months.
Initially, Johnson was expecting to have only one sculpture in the exhibition. But when the Kokomo Art Association and the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association realized she had multiple pieces that could be put on display, they asked Johnson to add to the collection of public art.
Johnson said the Artist Alley sculptures were the first she had ever felt comfortable releasing to a public venue. Around the same time, IUK asked if it could display one of Johnson’s sculptures outside the campus’ Fine Arts Building.
“I'm really thrilled to give the public this diverse look on sculpture,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s five sculptures in the alley thematically explore intimidation.
“You can talk to people, but you want your piece to have its own message,” Johnson said. “I want you to look at my piece and I don't want to say a word. I want you to just get whatever message you want out of it, which is very intimidating.”
The artist said ideas of intimidation vary depending on who approaches the subject. She offered height, sound and texture as different ways to express intimidation. Johnson added that the process of grinding, heating and bending metal into sculptures has an element of intimidation, as well.
The rest, she said, should be up to the viewer’s interpretation of her work.
Deb Edwards, who is displaying work in the Alley for the third consecutive year, invited former students to submit their work. Four of her former students have work displayed in this year’s exhibition.
Edwards explained she appreciates the Alley for several reasons; Other than the exposure and opportunity to reach the public with a message, she said, the Alley gets her working each year.
This year, Edwards’ contribution to the Artist Alley was called “Cloud by Day, Fire by Night.”
The two paintings that make up the work, both of which are acrylic on marine board, depict the beacons that led Moses out of Egypt in Exodus.
The message of the painting, Edwards said, is twofold. The painting’s contemporary style is meant to communicate God's ongoing guidance in contemporary society.
“The second fold is that so much has changed in the last three years. And it's just not the same America that I used to know growing up. And many people are feeling like they're in bondage again,” Edwards said. “People are crying out ‘let my people go,’ and if God could do it before, he can do it again.”
Edwards taught at Kokomo Center Schools for 23 years and at IUK for nine years. She also spent several years as a substitute teacher and working under temporary contracts.
“There's a lot of talented people out there and it was a lot of fun to bring that talent out of them,” Edwards said.
She remembers all four students who have joined her in the Alley this year. Sharing the exhibition space with them, she said, has been gratifying.
“It’s hard to express,” Edwards said. “Sometimes teachers think ‘do we really make a difference’ and then it’s like ‘wow, maybe I did.’”
She added that, although the Alley has grown, she would like to see more people in Kokomo appreciate art more.
“A lot of time and effort goes into this,” Edwards said. “It is a public forum, but in the end, the artists are pretty much donating their time and efforts to participate.”
Although people seem to visit the Artist Alley more often, Edwards noted, the annual auction that marks the end of each year-long exhibition rarely attracts buyers.
This year, Sullivan said, the artwork in the Alley is already available for purchase, but she would like the full exhibition to remain on display until November. The Art Association president added there’s a prospective buyer already looking at one of the pieces.
“Most of the time, the artists don't sell them during the year. But this year, we're kind of encouraging it,” Sullivan said.
Johnson offered similar thoughts on community support. The sculpture artist said it’s her goal to grow the amount of respect people in Kokomo show to art. Part of that initiative, she added, is encouraging her fellow IUK students to submit their work to public exhibitions.
“A community needs art, because it can bring you together,” Johnson said, adding that people are able to rally behind a common appreciation for visually pleasing work. “Finding similar things to talk about and leaving the politics behind is a beautiful thing.”
