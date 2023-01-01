Over the course of several months, silhouettes began to appear on the northern exterior wall of Sun King Kokomo.
Indiana University Kokomo graduate Sienna Urbina has completed Kokomo’s newest mural. Her most recent Kokomo installation can be found by the brewery’s outdoor seating.
Titled “We Are Kokomo,” Urbina’s mural depicts silhouettes with a map of the city overlaid on their bodies.
“I wanted it to symbolize Kokomo,” Urbina said. “And I have always believed that in any place that you go to, it’s not about the place as much it is about the people who make up the place.”
The project was funded by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, an organization that promotes the state in hopes to attract visitors, students and businesses. IDDC has funded more than 40 murals across 33 Indiana counties.
“These public art projects help tell the stories of our local communities in beautiful and enriching ways,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch wrote in a press release. “I hope first-time visitors and longtime residents alike will be able to enjoy these new assets and feel a sense of pride and belonging in Indiana.”
With grant money from IDDC available, Susan Alexander, manager of Downtown Initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, reached out to Urbina for the project. Urbina remembered agreeing to the project fairly quickly.
After agreeing to the project, the artist worked with a committee to select a design option. The group — which included Amanda Lewton with Sun King Brewery, Wes Reed with the City of Kokomo, Sherry Matlock with the Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau and Alexander — went through 15 design changes before deciding Urbina’s first design had been the best.
One of the design changes, Urbina said, had been more abstract. Another put more focus on the mural’s sun background.
“It expresses the idea that the identity of a place rests with the character of its people and not simply its geographic location,” Alexander wrote in a press release. “That concept is at the heart of all the work we do in downtown Kokomo and why we strive to engage the public as much as possible in our revitalization mission.”
The artist began to put paint on the wall around June and finished the project last month.
During the summer, Urbina explained, she would travel to Kokomo from Logansport as often as she could to work on the mural.
As an art teacher at Fairview and Franklin elementary schools, she wasn’t able to get to Kokomo as often after the summer ended.
A recipient of the Downtown Association’s Creative & Culinary Entrepreneur Scholarship, the organization has also helped Urbina display her work in Kokomo’s Beckley Office Equipment & Supply.
The muralist has also collaborated with other artists to produce other Kokomo murals, such as the “Welcome to Kokomo” mural on Markland Mall.
