After trying almost every sport imaginable and none panning out, Eli Cooper's mother was desperate. She wanted her son to engage in an extracurricular activity. It was the summer before his 7th grade year when Cooper walked into a St. Louis theater company. He didn't know exactly what he wanted to do, but he knew one thing.
"I didn't want to be on stage," he said.
That first production of Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None," with the Arnold Community Theatre Troupe (ACTT) Cooper did sound effects. That was seven years ago, and the Northwestern High School graduate has been enmeshed in theater since, but behind the scenes.
Toward that goal, he's begun his first semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Audio Engineering Technology. His ultimate goal is to end up on Broadway in an administrative position, making decisions on sound and technology.
The decision for a school and a major — choosing between music technician, sound design, sound engineering and audio engineering technology — was a difficult one because Cooper doesn't play instruments or sing, and he specifically wants to work with live sound. Belmont was the best fit for his needs.
"I think many people get degrees in other things and kind of work in the industry until they can build up to an audio engineering spot," he said in a text message. "This gives me a head start above those people. Also most people in my major are going for studio work so, they're producing music when I’m more on a theatrical, live sound, path."
Even though Cooper had no doubts about his career path, the coronavrius pandemic threw a wrench into his plans. He even enrolled at Ivy Tech-Kokomo with plans to seek an associate's degree before heading to Belmont. During an Aug. 12 interview, he was leaning toward staying in town.
Seven hours later, he decided for sure he was going to Nashville.
"I changed my mind because ultimately I knew that I want to be at Belmont. I knew I would instantly regret not going. It was such a hard decision and I had to sit down with a friend and said I’m not getting up till I make a decision. So we talked everything out and I know now that I made the right decision. I can feel that this is my path," Cooper said in a text message.
Before Cooper set his sights on live audio, he was able to try on many hats during his time at ACTT in St. Louis. From sound effects, which is "just pressing a button" according to Cooper, to being the technical director of a show, he tried everything that wasn't in front the audience.
"Their whole philosophy was to make community theater accessible to everyone, and it felt like we were a traveling troupe," he said. "We performed basically for whoever would let us, so in churches, community centers, wherever. It was a blast. One time, we even performed at this little bed and breakfast, and we stayed the night there."
Being a part of the tight-knit group allowed Cooper to rise the ranks quickly. There was a time he even went to the hardware store to purchase wood for set building.
However, he and his family moved to Kokomo in 2016 as Cooper was a rising freshman. He enrolled at Northwestern High School and joined the Kokomo Civic Theatre (KCT), an award-winning community theater company.
"When I came here, it was like a totally different thing. (ACTT) was smaller, I was working with old equipment, whereas Havens (Auditorium, where KCT performs) is like this state-of-the-art setup," he said. "It was wild."
His first show with KCT was a musical, something Cooper was not familiar with. He'd never worked with instruments before. But after he got in the swing of things, he found his path.
Before any KCT show, Cooper will likely be spotted walking around the set with a tablet in hand, checking microphones by stomping near the ones taped to the floor, or snapping in the air by ones hanging from the ceiling. The only show Cooper hasn't worked on since fall 2016 was "Passing Notes."
His diligence comes from a place of passion, because according to Cooper, there's nothing worse than bad sound at a live production because it's hard to ignore.
For example, if there's an issue with lighting and one of the lights starts flickering, it's likely the audience will think it's an effect. But it's hard to ignore speaker feedback squealing into the audience.
"If one light is slightly out of focus, you're not going to know," he said. "But if an actor's microphone or if a sound effect is out, you will notice. It's weird because it's almost like if I do it right, you're not going to know. That's the goal, you want to make it sound as natural as possible. You want to make it sound like it's not even there ... It's almost like, the really good people won't get noticed as often."
Bad sound is so noticeable to Cooper that it's almost impossible for him to enjoy even professional productions.
"It seems like whenever I let myself get carried away with the story, something happens that takes me out of it," he said. "It's why it's so important to have great sound. The most important thing is for the audience to get carried away with the story."
One of Cooper's main duties is mastering, also known as mixing, which is controlling the overall sound, from personal microphones to piano, on a soundboard.
"You use your ears to mess with the mix, let's bring the piano up more, or take that sound effect down," he said. "You want everything to sound even because people talk at different volumes. Well, you don't really want that. You want everyone to sound the same."
Sometimes getting that perfect, natural sound requires some creative mic placement. Cooper has placed microphones in props, on top of things, and once even in a Christmas tree.
However, engineering sound isn't always so controlled. Combining technology and performing with flair causes problems. When it comes to microphone mishaps, one instance comes to mind.
"It was 'Jeckyll & Hyde: The Musical' and Simeon Davis, playing Jeckyll, went to sing his first main song and ripped his mic in half," he said. "It was bad. I was scrambling down to the stage with a mic to put on him when he finished the song. But when that happens, what can you do? He has to keep singing."
While Cooper is a volunteer for KCT, he also had a paid position at Indiana University-Kokomo, which was cut short due the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he worked on the Kokomo Curtain Call Theatre's production of “Nonsense in the Northwoods,” which was outdoors, and required actors to wear masks.
"(The director) sent out a text in a group chat that they were looking for people to get involved and I hadn't done a show so I jumped on the opportunity," he said. "Anything to get back to it."
Cooper, who moved into his Nashville apartment over the weekend, said that production of "And Then There was None" at ACTT changed his life, and in an incredible way.
"Theater has been such a blessing to me," he said. "I've loved all of it, everything I've learned and been allowed to do, down to the people you meet. They're like a family, and we call each other family. I wouldn't change a thing."
