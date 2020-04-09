While our minds are constantly turned to those more seriously affected by the coronavirus, I sometimes feel like I need a breath of fresh air to think and write about other things. Today we'll visit a subject that always brings a smile to my face.
Carolyn from McPherson, Kansas had questions that I guessed would pop up somewhere when I was writing about the little one coming in July. Thanks for taking the time to ask, Carolyn. Let's get started: Amish folks don't talk about their babies until after they are born. Right?
Correct, many types of Amish don't feel comfortable talking about the baby until after the birth. Still, like any other Amish subjects, it just won't be a one size fits all answer. For us, we feel like the baby is a part of our family long before he or she is born and deserves love and recognition just like each of our other five little ones.
Now I know our baby is not being born into a perfect family. I often pray what I was told by another mother, "Lord, fill in what my children need that I'm not giving them and to take from their hearts anything I put there that wasn't meant to be." How precious, God knows I won't be perfect. He is my perfection.
And then for the question came up, "Do you have a midwife for delivery?"
Yes and no. Julia was born in a birthing center, and as unreal or crazy as it may sound, Daniel played the role of midwife for our last two babies.
Do we have a doppler, ultrasound machine and do we ever go to the doctor?
We were able to purchase a doppler through our midwife. We use it to check on the baby periodically, and we very grateful for it when we were alone for the last two births. We have an ultrasound machine we use for our animals. While it's made for people, but can also be used for animals and pet. If need be, we do go to the doctor. We are thankful for the medical world, though with many reliable home remedies, it seldom reaches the point of actually having to go.
Now the big question about who will deliver this baby. Only God knows for sure. We plan on having a midwife here, but likely Daniel will be delivering the baby.
A few days ago, when we were babysitting for my five-month-old little nephew and Julia was putting him to sleep she said, "You know, I just don't care so much if we'll have a boy or girl."
"I know just what you mean," I told her, "it really doesn't matter, does it?"
I'd like to wind up with a recipe that really clicks with me these days, it is loaded with protein. I was delighted when cousin Owen made it last week for all of us to enjoy.
Impossible Cheeseburger Pie
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion, opt.
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 ½ cup milk
¾ cup Bisquick or pancake mix
3 eggs
1 cup pizza sauce
1 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese
Grease 10 by 1½ inch pie plate. Brown beef and onions with salt and pepper. Spread in pie plate. Beat milk, and eggs until smooth. Pour over beef mixture. Bake at 400 for 25 minutes. Spread pizza sauce on top. Then sprinkle with cheese. Bake another 5-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and knife inserted in center comes out clean.
