Skyler Wilson wanted to get into film, he hoped to make movies in Hollywood.
The 24-year-old went to Ball State University for telecommunications, not photography. But he fell in love with taking the still shots. Unearthing that passion led him to win the 18th Annual Smithsonian Photo Contest.
Wilson, born and raised in Peru, took his camera to the 2020 Women's March in Washington. D.C. Behind his lens, he captured the passion of protestors as they marched the streets.
A woman, red-nosed, wearing a knitted, pink hat, blowing a pink whistle. Another, dressed as a suffragette, holding a sign, "Another 100 years?" Her sash read, "Votes for Women." He captured the emotion of some, the joy of others.
But one photo would change his life. He captured two young Native American women of the Oglala Lakota tribe, Elise and Josalyn White, with red hands painted on their face, covering their mouths. They wore the face paint in solidarity for missing and murdered indigenous women.
That was the photo he entered into the 18th Annual Smithsonian Photo Contest. And that was the photo that won it all.
Wilson decided to enter the contest on a lark, hoping to just get his name out there.
"I'll go ahead and submit them, not a care in the world whatsoever," he said.
A few months ago, the Smithsonian emailed him to say that three of his photos were selected as finalists. They asked him to get releases from the subjects to use the photos. One was easy, he knew the person, but the photo of the Whites with the red hands wasn't so simple.
"I unfortunately never had the chance to talk to them because the march was just so fast-paced, moving," he said. "I had to do some investigative online work using the power of social media."
He went through everything he could find on social media, using names of those he recognized.
"I found pictures and videos of people nearby them, and then found people who relationships with them, and finally found them," he said. "I got them all. I still can't believe, either."
On April 1, Wilson was traveling out west to take photos. He woke up in his hotel room with a notification that the winner would be announced that day.
"I got to the site, 'Grand Prize Winner Skyler Wilson,'" he said. "I was shocked. I hit refresh, scrolled down, it was there. Refresh, scrolled down again. It was still there. I was freaking out."
He immediately called all of his family members. He said the rest of the day, which he spent on the road, was surreal. When he saw his work printed in the Smithsonian Magazine, he said he was overwhelmed.
"It was like, 'I'm almost in the big leagues,'" he said.
Wilson wasn't expecting to fall in love with photography. His love of movies led him to study digital video productions in the telecommunications department at Ball Sate University.
It started a hefty purchase in 2018, a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera. What sets a DSLR camera apart from other digital cameras is the ability to change out lenses on the same camera body, according to Adobe.com.
"I didn't want to deal with the hassle of going in, checking out gear and stuff," he said. "I wanted to cut the middleman out."
But one of Wilson's professors told him that DSLR cameras aren't always great for video. The professor would be able to tell if Wilson used a camera traditionally used for photography, and it would negatively impact his grade.
"So, I just bought this $1,000 camera, and I can't use it on video projects," he said. "What am I going to do with this?"
Wilson decided to get his money's worth. He started taking pictures, shooting "random things."
"After a while I started enjoying it," he said. "Loving it."
In Wilson's senior year, he decided to take a photojournalism class, just because. The class directed him to begin taking photos of events, notable moments in history, which led him to his fateful coverage of the Women's March.
He expressed concerns at how fast his career has moved, but his focus hasn't dimmed. He's determined to keep telling stories from behind the lens.
Now, Wilson lives in Peru and is working as a public affairs representative with his unit in the National Guard, which he joined in 2014. The position allows him to work both in photography and video, and he also works as a freelance photographer and videographer.
"I think the biggest (goal) is trying to work for National Geographic," he said. "I think that's everyone young photographer's goal to work for National Geographic. I definitely want that as well."
The self-described introvert said he's not always one to choose to be around people, but he when he has a camera, he loves taking photos of people.
"I always said I don't like being around people, but I draw so much inspiration from being around people," he said. "It's about telling their stories, because those are stories that need to be told."
However, he loves shooting landscapes and nature, which put his introverted self at ease. His ultimate goal is to travel to some uncharted places.
"I want to travel to either the arctic or Antarctica," he said. "I just want to see the icebergs, penguins, the polar bears."
He spoke about his favorite photographer, Paul Nicklen, who works closely in the arctic, mostly from scuba diving underwater to capture subjects. Wilson said he would love to follow Nicklen's example by taking his camera underwater in tundra as well.
"I just get giddy thinking about it," he said. "There's nothing that compares to it."
Learn more about Wilson and his work at skylerwilson.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.