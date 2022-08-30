The doors to Petite Patisserie closed in December, after owner Stephanie Massouda caught COVID-19. Losing her sense of taste and smell, she wasn’t sure when the shop would be able to open again.
But starting Sept. 17, the shop will once again sell pastries. There will be a few restrictions for now, though.
With no clear sign when her senses would return, Massouda took a job at Bon Air Middle School working at the front desk. She doesn’t want to leave before the school year is over. So, Petite Patisserie is opening in stages.
The first stage, she explained, will be preordered pastry boxes and gelato that customers will pick up on Saturdays. Each weekly box will contain five items and cost $25 dollars. The gelato, sold by the pint, will cost $9.
Both items can be ordered online at www.petitepat.com/.
The first box will contain honey, almond and citrus sfogliatelle; a salted caramel apple dumpling; a s’mores gourmet cupcake; three Madeleine cookies with triple chocolate, maple bacon and lavender earl grey variations; and a brie, walnut and caramelized onion hand pie.
Massouda said she’s starting with curated boxes, instead of filling the shop’s pastry cases or letting customers dictate their orders, because she’s the only person working on the orders for now.
“It’s just easier to start off this way because I can limit it if I need to,” Massouda said. “We just wanted to get our toes wet, and then get back into what we were doing.”
Other than vanilla and chocolate gelato, which Massouda said would be available every week, she also plans to sell chocolate gelato with peanut butter and ganache swirls, and mint gelato with dark chocolate chips and ganache.
Massouda said she already has the rest of the year’s offerings and flavors planned. Autumn will include some pumpkin spice, pear and cranberry treats, she explained.
There will be one box in September, then three for each of the following months this year.
The next stage will likely be adding bagels with homemade cream cheese to the Saturday pickup menu.
“From there, we haven’t really decided exactly how we’re going to do it,” Massouda said, adding it would likely depend on how everything is timed. She explained that she would like to see the shop’s pastry case full again soon, though.
Massouda also said she would like to bring back the shop’s tasting dinners by the end of the year.
Despite the warm reception on social media, coming back to the bakery after the hiatus has been a bit daunting, she admitted. Still, she’s looking forward to bringing pastries back to the shop at 108 N. Main St.
“I’m excited,” Massouda said. “I’ve been tinkering around in the kitchen for about a month now getting ready for this.”
