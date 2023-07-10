Editor's Note: Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder took a much-deserved week off from writing for the Fourth of July. She will return next week. Here are two reader requested, favorite recipes this week in her place!
HOMEMADE PIZZA POCKETS
2 tablespoons yeast
½ cup warm water
¾ cup warm evaporated milk
¼ cup oil
1 egg
¼ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3-4 cups flour
1 pound sausage
1 cup pizza sauce
Instructions:
Fry sausage and add pizza sauce. Dissolve yeast in water. Add the rest of ingredients, adding flour last and let rise once, till double. Roll dough thin. Let rise again about 10 minutes. Layer ingredients as you like on dough circles. Fold in half and press shut. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.
GLORIA'S BEST BISCUITS
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon sugar
Instructions:
Sift flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Add remaining ingredients. Mix till smooth and drop by tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet or fill 12 muffin tins ⅔ full. Bake 18 to 20 minutes at 375 degrees.
