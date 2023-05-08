Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.