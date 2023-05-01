Editor's Note: Gloria is taking a week off during a busy spring as the school year begins to wind down and the garden season is about to begin. So we are sharing some delicious spring and summer salad recipes this week. Gloria will return next week. She thanks readers for all of their support and encouragement!
7 LAYER SALAD
1 large head of lettuce
1 bag of frozen peas
1 pound of bacon (fried crisp and crumbled)
1 pound cheddar cheese (shredded)
1 medium sweet onion chopped fine
8 hard boiled eggs
Dressing for top:
3 cups mayonnaise
¼ cup milk
½ cup sugar
about a half a teaspoon of mustard
dash of salt
Fry bacon until crisp. Layer in order given. Mix dressing ingredients and pour over top. Refrigerate overnight.
HOT TACO SALAD
½ head lettuce, chopped
½ onion, chopped
2 tomatoes, diced
1 pound hamburger
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup pork and beans
4 ounces cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon hot sauce
½ cup salsa
½ cup mayo
1 cup sour cream
taco-flavored corn chips
Brown hamburger. Add salt, pork and beans, cheese, hot sauce, salsa and mayo. Simmer a couple minutes. Each person then layers lettuce, onions, tomatoes, meat mixture, sour cream and chips onto their plates.
GLORIA’S 5-MINUTE PEA & BACON SALAD
12 ounces frozen peas
1 cup mayo
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup bacon bits
¾ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion salt
Thaw peas. Pour thawed peas into a bowl. Add remaining ingredients. Stir, chill and enjoy!
