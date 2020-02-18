There is more to exercise than your physical health, trimming your waist and feeling more energetic. Did you know that regular exercise can have a profound impact on mental health by reducing depression, anxiety, ADHD and more? Exercising for 30-45 minutes at least five times a week can help you rack in these benefits. Something as simple as exercising is commonly overlooked by many as an easy remedy. While stress is not always avoidable, it can be managed through moderate exercise.
A recent study done by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26% according to The mental health benefits of Exercise by Lawrence Robinson.
Exercise increases your overall health and sense of well-being, which puts a little more pep in your step every day. But exercise also has some direct stress busting benefits. Health benefits from regular exercise that should be recognized are:
- Improved sleep
- Better endurance throughout the day
- Stress relief
- Improved mood
- Increased energy and stamina
- Reduced tiredness that can increase mental alertness
- Weight reduction
- Reduced cholesterol and improved cardiovascular fitness.
When we exercise, hormones in our brain called endorphins are released. This hormone allows our bodies to relieve tension in the body and relax the tense muscles in our neck. This release also improves our ability to sleep, which in return will aid in the reduction of stress. Something as simple as walking around the block is a great way to break the cycle and get on track to feeling better.
When thinking about getting started in exercise, it is always important to remember to walk before you run, meaning build up your fitness level gradually. When getting into working out start with 15-30 minutes of slow walking and gradually increase. Once 30 minutes is easy for you to complete, you are ready to increase your speed.
Your next step may be to hop into an aerobic fitness class. Start slow here as well. Let the instructor know you are new and that you will be staying for half of the class. Give any class several tries before you determine whether it is or isn't for you. Being apart of a class atmosphere aids in stress as well by allowing you to make new friendships and be comfortable in a new environment.
In the same breath if you know there is something you enjoy doing, such as dancing, seek out opportunities to do so. When we do something we enjoy it is not looked at as such a burden. Any form of movement is going to benefit you, increase your fitness level and decrease your stress.
