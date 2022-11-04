Staff members and volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America Sagamore Council smashed pumpkins Halloween morning to celebrate the success of their fall recruitment campaign.
Bryon Haverstick, assistant scout executive for the Sagamore Council, explained annual membership had been falling since the COVID-19 pandemic. When he checked the progress of this year’s recruitment season, he saw the organization had an opportunity to grow for the first time in nearly a decade.
In an effort to keep the number of annual memberships growing, he challenged staff members to pass the 2,008 memberships recorded in 2021 by Halloween. If they were able to do so, he told them, the Kokomo branch would hold a pumpkin smashing party.
The group reached 2,010 scouts by Oct. 20 and hopes to increase that number by the end of the year.
“We smashed the goal, so we’re smashing pumpkins,” Haverstick said.
The destroyed pumpkins were later brought to Cary Camp, which is in Lafayette, and discarded in the woods for animals to eat.
