Throughout human history, there have been many ways to preserve food, including pickling, canning and salting. Such efforts became easier with the invention of the refrigerator and freezer, which opened up a whole new way to shop for and stockpile foods.
It's difficult to imagine life without refrigerators or freezers. For example, frozen foods, which are a mainstay of the modern diet, are only possible thanks to modern refrigeration.
The American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says that frozen foods are an affordable way for people to get their daily recommended doses of fruits and vegetables. But the benefits do not stop with fruits and vegetables. Many other nutritious foods can be frozen and incorporated into recipes.
· Frozen produce is often more nutritionally reliable than fresh items, as freezing prevents sensitive nutrients and vitamins from being lost during transportation.
· Frozen foods typically contain no preservatives, as freezing itself is a form of preservation.
· Frozen foods enable people to choose from a variety of items even when they would normally be out of season.
· Frozen foods may help reduce food waste, as individually packaged items help people use only what they need.
· Frozen seafood is often less expensive than fresh fish because the extended shelf life offers year-round price stability and product availability.
