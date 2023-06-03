...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...
Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.
This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.
An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Noah Hartman eats his treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Strawberry Festival visitors find shade during the long, hot day Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Brooklyn Hartman eats a treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
centerpieceeditor's pick
Strawberry Festival draws crowds to downtown Kokomo
Nearing 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a group of Kokomo-Howard County Public Library employees gathered on Buckeye Street and turned on some music. A crowd of people watched as they kicked, twirled, clapped and spun ribbons in the air. It was a flash mob.
The coordinated dance was among the numerous celebrations during the 2023 annual Strawberry Festival in downtown Kokomo.
Some of the dance mob’s onlookers were pulled in to join the library employees. Mayor Tyler Moore was among them.
After the group dispersed, Moore said he didn’t know the library had been planning a flash mob. He had been asked earlier in the day whether he could meet them by the library’s Bookmobile on Buckeye Street, but they wouldn’t say why they wanted to meet.
The mayor said he was willing to join in on whatever the library was scheming, but needed to know if he would get dirty or wet so he could dress appropriately.
After dancing, Moore said KHCPL employees don’t match the stereotype of quiet, lowkey librarians.
“They’re a fun group,” the mayor said.
With the Strawberry Festival in its fourth hour, Moore said he still hadn’t picked up one of the festival’s strawberry shortcake desserts. He was too busy participating in other festivities, such as spending time in the festival’s dunk tank, which raised funds for the Coordinated Assistance Ministries.
“The Strawberry Festival, as we come, is probably one of the signature events in Kokomo,” Moore said, adding he was glad to have blue skies overhead for the celebration. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Around the festival’s 11 a.m. scheduled start time, lines on either side of the dessert tent on Main Street stretched past the Howard County Courthouse. By the end of the first hour, roughly 1,000 bowls of shortcake, ice cream, whipped cream and, of course, strawberries, had been picked up at the tent.
Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said she expected the line to sprawl out across Main Street for at least the first two hours of the festival.
On the northern side of the tent, the crowd spilled into the festival’s art market, where dozens of vendors lined either side of Main Street.
Local artist Sherrill Temby was among the vendors. Every so often, she would call out to the crowd of passersby to announce she was about to begin a live demonstration.
As children gathered around her tent, she asked which colors should be poured on her next canvas. With kids listing their choices, she added acrylic paint into a cup and poured the mixture on her canvas.
Temby later explained she would let the canvases dry under her tent before painting fish on each one. The tent, she noted, had been purchased a day before the festival. She’s participated in the festival’s art market for three years and knew she would need the tent after seeing Friday’s forecast for temperatures in the 90s.
“I certainly appreciate the city of Kokomo for holding this event for vendors like me,” Temby said.
Her husband Al is the president of the Kokomo Men of Note, a group that sings barbershop quartet-style music. He explained the Men of Note spent the first two hours of the festival serenading visitors.
Chuckling at the hot day, he added, “We chased the shade around.”
Giovanni’s Sweet Italian Ice, a recently opened food truck, saw increased traffic due to the warm weather.
Steven Daniel, who owns the Italian ice truck, said the Strawberry Festival was one of the busiest days the company has had so far.
“It’s been going great,” Daniel said. “I’m so happy.”
“Everybody wants some Italian ice. Especially when the sun is beating down,” added Daniel’s daughter Eleesia.
Headed south on Main Street, the dessert tent’s line wrapped around toward Sycamore Street. Nearby, musicians from Rhum Academy of Music performed on the festival stage.
Nick Johnson was the first to perform after the national anthem kicked off the festival. The musician mostly played original compositions.
After his time on stage, Johnson said he performed on the Rhum Academy stage each year of the festival. It was his first time as the opening act, though.
“It was fun,” Johnson said of his time on stage.
Further down Sycamore Street, ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Indiana Region 3 set up a track for children to ride Honda bikes with 50 cubic centimeter engines and training wheels.
Brett Anderson, co-director for ABATE Region 3, explained the organization has been setting up its Tiny Tot Motorcycle Adventure in the Strawberry Festival for at least five years. It’s the only event in the state where the Motorcycle Adventure doesn’t cost anything.
Anderson added the group continues to come to the festival because members enjoy teaching the children about bike safety and want them to be enthusiastic about motorcycles.
Natalie Favors, 7, was among the group of children who tried the course. She zipped around the track in a pink tutu. She said the bike felt fast.
“It was good,” Natalie said. “I liked how they taught me how to (drive) and I got to ride stuff.”
Noah Hartman eats his treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Strawberry Festival visitors find shade during the long, hot day Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Brooklyn Hartman eats a treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor Cook opens her mouth for the strawberry that Bennett is offering back to her at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Brynn Killingbeck taking a bite of a strawberry at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Elise Killingbeck taking a bite of a strawberry at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Milo Jeter offers his scoop to his mom at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Michael Wisehart with Cheyenne and Rosabelle Francis at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Strawberry Festival 2023
Noah Hartman eats his treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Strawberry Festival visitors find shade during the long, hot day Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Brooklyn Hartman eats a treat at the Strawberry Festival on Friday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor Cook opens her mouth for the strawberry that Bennett is offering back to her at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Brynn Killingbeck taking a bite of a strawberry at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Elise Killingbeck taking a bite of a strawberry at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Milo Jeter offers his scoop to his mom at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Michael Wisehart with Cheyenne and Rosabelle Francis at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
A long hot day at the Strawberry Festival on June 2, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Several artists visited the Kokomo Art Association’s downtown Artworks Gallery before the festival began. Festival organizers and Indiana University Kokomo put together a plein air painting competition that began at 7:30 a.m.
Sitting on Geek Street, Erin Kaufman painted the alleyway between Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub and one of the city’s parking garages. She had been at it since 8:30 a.m., well before the crowd of visitors lined up to grab strawberry treats.
The painter noted the clover on Cook’s overhang would likely be the indicator the painting depicted downtown Kokomo.
She won first place during the May 5 plein air competition with a painting of the 306 Riverfront District Apartments. It was a landmark that people could recognize, Kaufman said.
Going into the Strawberry Festival competition, she wanted to paint a part of downtown Kokomo that wasn’t immediately obvious as a Kokomo landmark.
By 7 p.m., the dessert tent was preparing to close. For the first time in the festival’s history, Alexander said, the dessert stand sold out of ice cream. She attributed the milestone to the day’s warm weather, larger shortcakes made by Moore’s Pie Shop and volunteers who were happy to dole out large scoops of ice cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.