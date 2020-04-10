Bizarro.c .0410.jpg

MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Netflix

“Brews Brothers,” Netflix original, Season 1

“The Big Show Show,” Netflix original, Season 1

“Nailed It!,” Netflix original reality competition, Season 4

“Ozark,” Netflix original, Season 3

“Uncorked,” Netflix original movie

Hulu

“Future Man,” Hulu original, Season 3

“Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power,” Hulu original

“Little Fires Everywhere,” Hulu original miniseries

“Big Time Adolescence,” Hulu original movie

Amazon Prime

“Invisible Life,” Amazon original movie

“Tales From the Loop,” Amazon original, Season 1  

Disney+

“Onward,” Pixar movie

“Dolphin Reef,” original documentary

“Elephant,” original documentary

Apple TV+

“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV+ original, Season 1

NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING

Joe Satriani, “Shapeshifting”

Laura Marling, “Song for Our Daughter”

Sparta, “Trust The River”

The Dream Syndicate, “The Universe Inside”

The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”    

​Hamilton Leithauser, “The Loves Of Your Life”

NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD

“A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II,” Sonia Purnell

“Untamed,” Glennon Doyle

“The Boy from the Woods,” Harlan Coben

“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” Erik Larson

“American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins

“Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines

“Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots,” Deborah Feldman

“American Spy,” Lauren Wilkinson

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Animal Antics: Firefighters were called to a farm near Bramham, Leeds, in England on March 7 to put out a fire in a large pigpen. At this particular farm, the pigs wear pedometers to prove that they’re free-range, Fox News reported, but one of those gadgets was the probable cause of the blaze, firefighters said. They theorize that one of the pigs ate one of the pedometers, then passed it in its excrement, sparking a fire in the pen’s hay. The culprit was the copper in the battery reacting with the pig poo. No pigs were hurt in the fire; let’s hope they’re getting all their steps in as usual.

