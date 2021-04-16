MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Disney+
“Big Shot,” Disney+ original series, season 1
Netflix
“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The Baker and the Beauty,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Synchronic,” Netflix exclusive movie
“The Circle,” Netflix original reality series, season 2, episodes 1-4
“My Love: Six Stories of True Love,” Netflix original reality miniseries
“Mighty Express,” Netflix original animated series, season 3
“Arlo the Alligator Boy,” Netflix original animated movie
Amazon Prime
“Frank of Ireland,” Amazon original series, season 1
Apple+
“Earth at Night in Color,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 2
“Tiny World,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 2
“The Year Earth Changed,” Apple TV+ original special
HBO MAX
“Our Towns,” HBO original dsocumentary
“Infinity Train,” HBO Max original animated series, part 4
“Wahl Street,” HBO Max original reality series, season 1
Paramount+
“No Activity,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 4
“The Challenge: All Stars,” Paramount+ original reality competition, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Born Ruffians, “Pulp”
Eric Church, “Heart”
London Grammar, “Californian Soil”
Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate”
Paul McCartney, “McCartney III Imagined”
The Offspring, “Let The Bad Times Roll”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
It’s a Dog’s Life: Bill Dorris, a successful Nashville, Tennessee, businessman, was 84 years old when he passed away late last year, WTVF-TV reported, leaving $5 million to his beloved 8-year-old border collie, Lulu. Dorris, who was unmarried and traveled frequently, often left Lulu in the care of his friend Martha Burton, 88, who will continue to keep the dog and will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses from the trust established for Lulu by the will. Burton was chill about the whole thing: “I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth,” she said. “He just really loved that dog.”
