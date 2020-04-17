MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“The Innocence Files,” Netflix original documentary, season 1
“The Tiger King and I” Netflix original special
“LA Originals,” Netflix original documentary
“Tigertail,” Netflix original movie
“Hi Score Girl,” Netflix original, season 2
Hulu
“Mrs. America,” Hulu original miniseries
“Silicon Valley,” seasons 1-6
“Six Feet Under,” seasons 1-5
“The Sopranos,” seasons 1-6
“Succession,” seasons 1-2
“True Blood,” seasons 1-7
“Veep,” seasons 1-7
“The Wire,” seasons 1-5
HBO Go
“Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate,” TV special
“Insecure,” HBO original, season 4
“Run,” HBO original, season 1
Apple TV+
“Home Before Dark,” Apple TV+ original, Season 1
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
DaBaby, “Blame It On Baby”
Danzig, “Danzig Sings Elvis”
Fiona Apple, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”
Nicole Atkins, “Italian Ice”
RJD2, “The Fun Ones”
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“Masked Prey,” by John Sandford
“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” Erik Larson
“The House of Kennedy,” by James Patterson
“Untamed,” Glennon Doyle
“A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II,” Sonia Purnell
“The Boy from the Woods,” Harlan Coben
“Texas Outlaw,” by James Patterson
“Redhead by the Side of the Road,” by Anne Tyler
“The Book of Lost Friends,” by Lisa Wingate
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Not Funny: Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, had “a very challenging day” on March 25. A woman who claimed she had the coronavirus, later identified by police as Margaret Chirko, “came into the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery,” he wrote on Facebook. While the staff “did the best they could to get the woman out of the store as fast as possible,” he said, the health department had to help disinfect the store, and the “twisted prank” resulted in the loss of $35,000 worth of food. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the district attorney’s office has charged Chirko with threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and making terroristic threats. It is not known whether the woman has COVID-19.
