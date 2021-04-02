MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Concrete Cowboy,” Netflix original movie
“Nailed It!,” Netflix original reality competition, season 5
“Prank Encounters,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Octonauts & The Ring of Fire,” Netflix original animated movie
“Worn Stories,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” HBO Max exclusive also debuting in theaters this week
“Made for Love,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Tina,” HBO original documentary
“The Great Pottery Throwdown,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 4
Apple TV+
“Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Doug Unplugs,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1 part 2
Paramount+
“The Challenge: All Stars,” Paramount+ original reality competition, season 1
Disney+
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” Season 1 Disney+ original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Invincible,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Flock of Dimes, “Head Of Roses”
Lil Tjay, “Destined 2 Win”
Demi Lovato, “Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over”
Ryley Walker, “Course In Fable”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Animal Antics: EuroWeekly reported that on Feb. 24, a routine Sudanese Tarco airline flight from Khartoum to Doha, Qatar, was forced to turn around about a half-hour after takeoff when a stowaway cat caused a midair emergency. The cat gained entry to the cockpit and became aggressive, attacking the crew, who were unable to restrain it, prompting the pilot to return to the airport. Officials believe the cat got onto the airplane while it was parked overnight in a hangar in Khartoum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.