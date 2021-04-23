MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Stowaway,” Netflix original movie
“Life in Color With David Attenborough,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Shadow and Bone,” Netflix original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Mortal Kombat,” HBO Max exclusive also debuting in theaters
“Mare of Easttown” HBO original miniseries
“Ellen’s Next Great Designer,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1
“Generation Hustle,” HBO Max original Trailer reality series, season 1
Hulu
“Sasquatch,” Hulu original documentary miniseries
Peacock
“Rutherford Falls,” Peacock original series, season 1
“Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” Peacock original animated series, season 2
Disney+
“Secrets of the Whales,” Disney+ original documentary miniseries
Paramount+
“Younger,” Paramount+ original series, season 7
Apple+
“Earth at Night in Color,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Eric Church, “&”
Eric Church, “Soul”
Dinosaur Jr., “Sweep It Into Space”
Tom Jones, “Surrounded by Time”
Todd Snider, “First Agnostic Church Of Hope And Wonder”
Snoop Dogg, “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites"
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Devil in the Details: An unnamed teenager in Thailand was excited by the surprisingly low price he found online for an Apple iPhone, and even though the shipping seemed a little high, he went ahead and ordered it, Oddity Central reported. The surprise came when he received a box nearly as tall as he was and found inside a coffee table shaped like an iPhone. The teen posted photos of his acquisition on social media and admitted he had been so anxious to snag the bargain that he didn’t read the listing carefully.
