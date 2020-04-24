MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Apple TV +
“Beastie Boys Story,” Apple TV+ original documentary
“Fraggle Rock: Rock On!,” Apple TV+ original, season 1
“Defending Jacob,” Apple TV+ original limited series
Netflix
“After Life,” Netflix original, season 2
“Extraction,” Netflix original movie
“The Willoughbys,” Netflix original animated movie
“Middleditch & Schwartz,” Netflix original comedy special
“#blackAF,” Netflix original, season 1
“The Last Kids on Earth- Book 2,” Netflix original animation
Hulu
“Mrs. America,” Hulu original miniseries
Amazon Prime
“Bosch,” Amazon original, season 6
“Selah and the Spades,” Amazon original movie
HBO Go
“Insecure,” HBO original, season 4
“Run,” HBO original, season 1
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Awolnation, “Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders”
Indigo Girls, “Look Long”
Willie Nelson, “First Rose Of Spring”
Pam Tillis, “Looking For A Feeling”
Rufus Wainwright, “Unfollow The Rules”
Lucinda Williams, “Good Souls Better Angels”
NEW GAMES AVAILABLE
Here are the most notable titles released in recent weeks.
“Predator: Hunting Grounds,” (PS4) Shooter
“Trials of Mana,” (PS4, Switch) Remake/RPG
“Code: Realize - Future Blessings,” (Switch) Adventure
“MotoGP 20,” (PS4, XB1, Switch) Racing
Final Fantasy VII Remake,” (PS4) Remake/RPG
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“If It Bleeds,” by Stephen King
Walk the Wire,” by David Baldacci
“Book of Longings,” by Sue Monk Kidd
“Masked Prey,” by John Sandford
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Annals of Isolation: App developers Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Smeder have good news for those in the dating pool during this time of social distancing and staying at home. Quarantine Together is a text-based app they launched on March 15 that asks users once a day whether they’ve washed their hands, and if they say yes, they’re introduced to another user. Nivi Jayasekar of San Francisco told CNN she was eager to give it a shot: “It was a hilarious idea. I feel like it’s an opportunity to form a deeper connection with someone before meeting them,” she said. Ahmadizadeh reports that sign-ups have been growing by 50% every day.
