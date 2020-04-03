MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Ozark,” Netflix original, Season 3
“Rugal,” Netflix original Season 1
“Uncorked,” Netflix original
“Unorthodox,” Season 1 Netflix original
“Crip Camp,” Netflix original documentary
“Tiger King” Netflix original, documentary series
Hulu
“Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power,” Hulu original
“Little Fires Everywhere,” Hulu original miniseries
“Big Time Adolescence,” Hulu original movie
Amazon Prime
“Making the Cut,” Amazon original reality competition, Season 1
“Blow the Man Down” Amazon original
HBO Go
“Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections,” HBO original documentary
“Nick Guerra: Love Me at My Worst” HBO original comedy special
“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” HBO original doc
NEW MUSIC NOW STREAMING
Steve Aoki, “Neon Future IV”
Born Ruffians, “JUICE”
Empress Of, “I’m Your Empress Of”
Sam Hunt, “Southside”
Peach Pit, “You And Your Friends”
Purity Ring, “WOMB”
Thundercat, “It Is What It Is”
TOPS, “I Feel Alive”
M. Ward, “Migration Stories”
NEW BOOKS FOR DOWNLOAD
“Texas Outlaw,” by James Patterson
“A Broken Queen,” by Sarah Kozloff
“Who Rescued Who,” by Victoria Schade
“The Return,” by Rachel Harrison
“The Right Side of History,” by Ben Shapiro
NEW GAMES AVAILABLE
Most notable titles released in recent weeks.
Resident Evil 3 (PS4, XB1, PC, Remake/Survival
Persona 5 Royal (PS4), RPG
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4, XB1, PC, Nintendo Switch), Action-adventure
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (NS), Action-adventure
Bleeding Edge (PC, XB1), Fighting
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: During the COVID-19 crisis, some people in Japan have resorted to pilfering toilet paper from public restrooms when the rolls became unavailable in stores. One convenience store worker put the power of the supernatural to work against such thefts. Mink Itachibe, who works at a store in the Niigata prefecture, hung signs with images of eyes and kanji characters in front of the toilet paper to curse the tempting rolls. “I did it as a joke, but it seems to have worked,” she told CNN. The symbols imply that if someone nips TP from the store, a hungry monster will hunt them down and gobble them up. “People can be quite superstitious in Japan,” Itachibe said.
