MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Amazon Prime
“Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” Amazon original movie
Netflix
“Things Heard & Seen,” Netflix original movie
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Netflix original animated movie
“Go! Go! Cory Carson,” Netflix original animated series, season 4
Hulu
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu original series, season 4
“Sasquatch,” Hulu original documentary miniseries
Apple+
“The Mosquito Coast,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Earth at Night in Color,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 2
Disney+
“Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Disney+ original documentary special
HBO MAX
“The Big Shot With Bethenny,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1
“Lucy the Human Chimp,” HBO Max original documentary
“Mortal Kombat,” HBO Max exclusive also debuting in theaters
“Mare of Easttown” HBO original miniseries
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Ashley Monroe, “Rosegold”
Dropkick Murphys, “Turn Up That Dial”
Gojira, “Fortitude”
Guided by Voices, “Earth Man Blues”
Manchester Orchestra, “The Million Masks Of God”
Royal Blood, “Typhoons”
Teenage Fanclub, “Endless Arcade”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Slave to Fashion: Among the items unveiled in Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2021 men’s collection in January was a leather “Keepall” bag, shaped like a miniature airplane and covered with the ubiquitous LV logo, which went viral April 2 when a Twitter user pointed out that an actual airplane could be purchased on eBay for less than the Keepall’s $39,000 price tag. Oddity Central reported the bag, designed by Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh, features wings, a tail and four engines; the used single-engine Cessna was listed at $32,300 on eBay.
