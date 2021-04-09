MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Thunder Force,” Netflix original movie
“Two Distant Strangers,” Netflix exclusive Oscar nominated short film
“The Big Day,” Season 2 Netflix original reality series, season 2
“Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” Netflix original special
“This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“The Wedding Coach” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You,” Netflix original animated special
Amazon Prime
“Them,” Amazon original series, season 1
“Invincible,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Exterminate All the Brutes,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“South Side,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“The Other Two,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” HBO Max exclusive
“Made for Love,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Tina,” HBO original documentary
Apple TV+
“Ghostwriter: Beyond the Page,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Doug Unplugs,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1 part 2
Paramount+
“The Challenge: All Stars,” Paramount+ original reality competition, season 1
Disney+
"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," Disney+ original series, season 1
season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Brockhampton, “Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine”
Cheap Trick, “In Another World”
Merry Clayton, “Beautiful Scars”
Small Black, “Cheap Dreams”
Taylor Swift, “Fearless: Taylor’s Version”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Animal Antics: EuroWeekly reported that on Feb. 24, a routine Sudanese Tarco airline flight from Khartoum to Doha, Qatar, was forced to turn around about a half-hour after takeoff when a stowaway cat caused a midair emergency. The cat gained entry to the cockpit and became aggressive, attacking the crew, who were unable to restrain it, prompting the pilot to return to the airport. Officials believe the cat got onto the airplane while it was parked overnight in a hangar in Khartoum.
