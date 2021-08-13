MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Disney+
“What If...?,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
“Short Circuit,” Disney+ original animated anthology, season 2
Netflix
“Beckett,” Netflix original movie
“Brand New Cherry Flavor,” Netflix original miniseries
“Bake Squad,” Netflix original reality competition, season 1
“The Kissing Booth 3” Netflix original movie
“Misha and the Wolves” Netflix original documentary
“Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild,” Netflix original anime movie
“Gabby’s Dollhouse,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
HBO MAX
“Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys,” HBO original sports reality series
“The Hype,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1
“The Suicide Squad,” theatrical release also available on HBO Max
Hulu
“Reservation Dogs,” FX on Hulu original series, season 1
“Homeroom,” Hulu original documentary
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu/Peacock original animated series, season 4
Amazon Prime
“Modern Love,” Amazon original anthology series, season 2
“Val,” Amazon original documentary
Apple TV+
“CODA,” Apple TV+ original movie
“Mr. Corman,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Peacock
“Ex Rated,” Peacock original reality series, season 1
“Departure,” Peacock original series, season 2
“Hart to Heart,” Peacock original talkshow, season 1
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”
Jade Bird, “Different Kinds of Light”
Jungle, “Loving In Stereo”
The Killers, “Pressure Machine”
Willie Nile, “The Day The Earth Stood Still”
Ben Platt, “Reverie”
Trippie Redd, “Trip At Knight”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Latest Religious Message? In Los Angeles on July 7, an unidentified man climbed atop the St. Mary’s Catholic Church bell tower and set fire to a cross, then eluded police as he jumped from roof to roof and rappelled down buildings, Fox News reported. The man, who was shirtless and missing one sock, also used wires above the area to climb up buildings. Finally, police caught up with him and he was transferred to a local hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.