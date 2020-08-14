MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“Project Power,” Netflix original movie
“Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” Netflix original Comedy special
“Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event,” Netflix original series
“(Un)Well,” Netflix original docu-series, season 1
Hulu
“Slay the Dragon,” Hulu original documentary
Amazon Prime
“World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji,” Hulu original reality series
“Jessy & Nessy,” Amazon original, season 1B
HBO MAX
“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max original reality series
Apple TV+
“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ original series
“Boys State,” Apple TV+ original documentary
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Kane Brown, “Mixtape Vol. 1”
Biffy Clyro, “A Celebration Of Endings”
Kathleen Edwards, “Total Freedom”
Gloria Estefan, “Brazil305”
No Joy, “Motherhood”
Skip Marley, “Higher Place”
Whitney, “Candid”
NEW COMICS THIS WEEK
BOOM! STUDIOS
Buffy Willow #2
Seven Secrets #1
DC COMICS
Batman’s Grave #9
Dark Nights Death Metal #3
Flash #759
Green Lantern Season 2 #6
Superman #24
Wonder Woman #760
DYNAMITE
Red Sonja Age Of Chaos #6
Vampirella #12
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #46
Captain Marvel #19
Empyre #5 (Of 6)
Immortal Hulk #36
Star Wars Darth Vader #4
Venom #27
X-Force #11
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
A Family Affair: Retired wheat farmer Peter Grundy, 84, of Denilliquin, New South Wales, Australia, has wanted to sell his apartment in Melbourne for the past eight years so he can move to a retirement home, but he’s been foiled by his 49-year-old daughter, Katrina, who refuses to move out. Grundy has taken his daughter to court to evict her, Nine reported, but she won’t budge, and Grundy is running out of options. “I’m sure it’s taken the bit of youth I had left in me,” said Grundy, describing his daughter as “very clever in legal terms.” Katrina contends her parents gifted her the apartment, but a judge has dismissed that claim. Dad has spent about $70,000 (Australian) in legal fees. “She has an enormous capability to come up with things we never hear of,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.