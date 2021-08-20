MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“The Chair,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The Loud House Movie,” Netflix original movie
“Sweet Girl,” Netflix original movie
“Everything Will Be Fine,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The Defeated,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student,” Netflix original movie
HBO MAX
“Reminiscence,” feature film in theaters also available HBO Max
“In the Same Breath,” HBO original documentary
“Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is,” HBO Max original comedy special
Hulu
“Nine Perfect Strangers,” Hulu original miniseries
“Reservation Dogs,” FX on Hulu original series, season 1
Disney+
“Diary of a Future President,” Disney+ original series, season 2
“Growing Up Animal,” Disney+ original documentary series, season 1
“What If...?,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Annette,” Amazon original musical
“Modern Love,” Amazon original anthology series, season 2
Apple TV+
“CODA,” Apple TV+ original movie
Peacock
“Five Bedrooms,” Peacock original series, season 2
“Ex Rated,” Peacock original reality series, season 1
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” Paramount+ animated series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Debbie Gibson, “The Body Remembers”
Wanda Jackson, “Encore”
Kool & the Gang, “Perfect Union”
Lorde, “Solar Power”
Sturgill Simpson, “The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita”
Connie Smith, “The Cry of the Heart”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Latest Religious Message? In Los Angeles on July 7, an unidentified man climbed atop the St. Mary’s Catholic Church bell tower and set fire to a cross, then eluded police as he jumped from roof to roof and rappelled down buildings, Fox News reported. The man, who was shirtless and missing one sock, also used wires above the area to climb up buildings. Finally, police caught up with him and he was transferred to a local hospital.
