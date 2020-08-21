MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“High Score,” Netflix original documentary series
“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens,” Netflix original documentary short
“Hoops,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“DeMarcus Family Rules,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Hulu
“Find Me In Paris,” Hulu original, season 3
Amazon Prime
“The Goes Wrong Show,” Amazon original, season 1
HBO MAX
“Lovecraft Country,” HBO original series
“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max original reality series
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Bright Eyes, “Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was”
Bully, “Sugaregg”
Cut Copy, “Freeze, Melt”
Guided by Voices, “Mirrored Aztec”
The Killers, “Imploding The Mirage”
The Lemon Twigs, “Songs For The General Public”
Dua Lipa, “Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album”
Tim McGraw, “Here on Earth”
Nas, “King’s Disease”
No Joy, “Motherhood”
Old 97’s, “Twelfth”
Secret Machines, “Awake In The Brain Chamber”
The Waterboys, “Good Luck, Seeker”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: A statue of Christopher Columbus stands in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, but if signers of a petition get their way, it will soon be replaced by a statue of Chef Boyardee. The petition, signed by hundreds, suggests Ettore (Hector) Boiardi, known for his “food and iconic mustache,” would be a much better recipient of Cleveland’s love, Cleveland.com reported. “Boiardi and his brothers built a canned food empire from the ground up,” the petition argues, and “during World War II, this company produced canned food for American soldiers 24/7,” earning Chef Boyardee a Gold Star in 1946.
