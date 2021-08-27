MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“He’s All That,” Netflix original movie
“Clickbait,” Netflix original series, season 1
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Netflix original anime movie
“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” Netflix original documentary
“Motel Makeover,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“I Heart Arlo,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“Oggy Oggy,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
Hulu
“Vacation Friends,” Hulu original movie
“PEN15 (new animated episode ‘Jacuzzi’),” Hulu original series, season 2
“Nine Perfect Strangers,” Hulu original miniseries
HBO MAX
“The Other Two,” HBO Max original series, season 2
“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” HBO Max reality series, season 1
“NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021,” HBO original documentary miniseries
Apple TV+
“CODA,” Apple TV+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Belly, “See You Next Wednesday”
Big Red Machine, “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?”
Chvrches, “Screen Violence”
Halsey, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”
Sturgill Simpson, “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita”
Angus & Julia Stone, “Life Is Strange”
Kanye West, “DONDA”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Yeah, Science! In a study published in the journal Green Chemistry, scientists at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland announced a breakthrough. They had genetically engineered bacteria to convert terephthalic acid — a compound left over when plastic-eating bugs (discovered in Japan in 2016) do their thing — to vanillin, the primary component of extracted vanilla beans that produces the taste and smell of vanilla. Global demand for the chemical is far outpacing the world’s supply of natural vanilla beans. “Using microbes to turn waste plastics ... into an important commodity is a beautiful demonstration of green chemistry,” said Ellis Crawford of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.