Netflix

“All Together Now,” Netflix original movie

“Lingua Franca,” Netflix original movie

“Trinkets,” Netflix original, season 2

“Rising Phoenix,” Netflix original documentary

“High Score,” Netflix original documentary series

Hulu

“Find Me in Paris,” Hulu original, season 3

Amazon Prime

“Love in the Time of Corona,” Hulu original miniseries

“Get Duked!” Amazon original movie

HBO MAX

“The Vow,” HBO original documentary miniseries

“Lovecraft Country,” HBO original series

Apple TV+

“Boys State,” Apple TV+ documentary

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Angel Olsen, “Whole New Mess”

Disclosure, “ENERGY”

Dua Lipa, “Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album”

Katy Perry, “Smile”

Kelly Lee Owens, “Inner Song”

My Morning Jacket, “The Waterfall II”

The Empty Hearts, “The Second Album”

Toni Braxton, “Spell My Name”

NEW COMICS THIS WEEK

DC COMICS

Action Comics #1024

Batgirl #48

Batman Three Jokers #1

Suicide Squad #8

Wonder Woman #761

DYNAMITE

Bettie Page #2

Mars Attacks Red Sonja #1

IDW PUBLISHING

Sleeping Beauties #3 (Of 10)

Teenage Mutant Ninja #108

IMAGE COMICS

Black Magick #13

Spawn #309

MARVEL COMICS

Amazing Spider-Man #47

Spider-Man Noir #3

X-Factor #2

X-Men #11

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Bright Ideas: Farm families in Botswana living beside the Chobe River have long battled herds of elephants that often pass through their fields at night, trampling crops as they move toward the river. Barking dogs and fences have failed to stop the elephants, the BBC reported on July 7, but farmers are having remarkable success with a new weapon: disco lights. Scientists from Elephants Without Borders placed solar-powered strobe lights that flash color patterns along the sides of fields elephants are known to walk through, frightening the elephants away. One farmer reported that before he had lights, “I had more elephants raid ... but in these two seasons with lights I have harvested successfully.”

