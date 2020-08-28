MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming site.
Netflix
“All Together Now,” Netflix original movie
“Lingua Franca,” Netflix original movie
“Trinkets,” Netflix original, season 2
“Rising Phoenix,” Netflix original documentary
“High Score,” Netflix original documentary series
Hulu
“Find Me in Paris,” Hulu original, season 3
Amazon Prime
“Love in the Time of Corona,” Hulu original miniseries
“Get Duked!” Amazon original movie
HBO MAX
“The Vow,” HBO original documentary miniseries
“Lovecraft Country,” HBO original series
Apple TV+
“Boys State,” Apple TV+ documentary
“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Angel Olsen, “Whole New Mess”
Disclosure, “ENERGY”
Dua Lipa, “Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album”
Katy Perry, “Smile”
Kelly Lee Owens, “Inner Song”
My Morning Jacket, “The Waterfall II”
The Empty Hearts, “The Second Album”
Toni Braxton, “Spell My Name”
NEW COMICS THIS WEEK
DC COMICS
Action Comics #1024
Batgirl #48
Batman Three Jokers #1
Suicide Squad #8
Wonder Woman #761
DYNAMITE
Bettie Page #2
Mars Attacks Red Sonja #1
IDW PUBLISHING
Sleeping Beauties #3 (Of 10)
Teenage Mutant Ninja #108
IMAGE COMICS
Black Magick #13
Spawn #309
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #47
Spider-Man Noir #3
X-Factor #2
X-Men #11
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Farm families in Botswana living beside the Chobe River have long battled herds of elephants that often pass through their fields at night, trampling crops as they move toward the river. Barking dogs and fences have failed to stop the elephants, the BBC reported on July 7, but farmers are having remarkable success with a new weapon: disco lights. Scientists from Elephants Without Borders placed solar-powered strobe lights that flash color patterns along the sides of fields elephants are known to walk through, frightening the elephants away. One farmer reported that before he had lights, “I had more elephants raid ... but in these two seasons with lights I have harvested successfully.”
