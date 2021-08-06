MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Vivo,” Netflix original movie
“Hit & Run,” Netflix original series, season 1
“Cooking With Paris,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami,” Netflix original documentary miniseries
“Pray Away,” Netflix original documentary
HBO MAX
“The Suicide Squad,” theatrical release also available on HBO Max
“Back on the Record With Bob Costas,” HBO original sports series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Val,” Amazon original documentary
“The Pursuit of Love,” Amazon original miniseries
Apple TV+
“Mr. Corman,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” Apple TV+ original documentary series, season 1
“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
Hulu
“Madagascar: A Little Wild,” Hulu original animated series, season 4
Disney+
“Short Circuit,” Disney+ original animated anthology, season 2
“Jungle Cruise,” theatrical release available for an additional rental fee
“Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life,” Disney+ original animated series, season 1
Peacock
“Departure,” Peacock original series, season 2
“Hart to Heart,” Peacock original talk show, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Abstract Mindstate, “Dreams Still Inspire”
Gerry Gibbs, “Songs From My Father”
Liars, “The Apple Drop”
Nas, “King’s Disease II
Barbra Streisand, “Release Me 2”
Kanye West, “Donda”
Chris Young, “Famous Friends”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Unclear on the Concept: A woman from West Yorkshire, England, called in sick to work so that she could attend the Euro semifinal soccer game in London on July 7, Metro News reported. Nina Farooqi, 37, thought her company would be short-staffed that day, and therefore probably wouldn’t let her have the day off. But when her photos popped up on the BBC, her employer called her and said not to bother coming in the next day. “I didn’t get any sympathy at all and they said ‘That’s it.’ We’re through to the final, I’m still on that high, but I’ve also lost my job,” Farooqi said. “I’d do it all over again. Football is my life.”
