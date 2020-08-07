MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Work It,” Netflix original movie
Selling Sunset,” Netflix original reality series, season 3
“Word Party Songs,” Netflix original, season 1
“Tiny Creatures,” Netflix original docu-series, season 1
“The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space,” Netflix original animated movie
“The Umbrella Academy,” Netflix original, season 2
Hulu
“Slay the Dragon,” Hulu original documentary
“The Assistant,” Hulu exclusive movie starring Julia Garner (“Ozark” on Netflix)
Amazon Prime
“Jessy & Nessy,” Amazon original, season 1B
Radioactive,” Amazon original movie
“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist,” Amazon original comedy series
“Hanna,” Amazon original, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Mary Chapin Carpenter, “The Dirt And The Stars”
Deep Purple, “Whoosh!”
Glass Animals, “Dreamland”
The Microphones, “Microphones In 2020”
Jason Molina, “Eight Gates,”
Washed Out, “Purple Noon
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creme de la Weird: Koji Ishii, 39, of Tokyo, admits his passion is sometimes more like a “curse”: He is compelled to document every lost glove he sees on the streets of his city. He photographs and records details about each one, whether they’re stuck in drains or washed up on a beach, but never touches or removes them. Over 15 years, he’s curated more than 5,000 stray gloves, including children’s mittens, heavy workingman’s gloves and lacy ladies’ accessories. “I live with the constant fear that there might be a glove right around the corner,” Ishii told AFP. He even gets off buses before his stop if he sees a glove on the ground. For him, the attraction is thinking about how the glove got there and who once wore it. “Lone gloves are a constantly changing, dynamic phenomena,” Ishii said.
